CHAIRWOMAN’S ADDRESS On behalf of the experienced Gidgegannup committee, I am thrilled to welcome you to the 17th annual Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day. I’d like to make known my sincere thanks to our outgoing chair Jennifer Kent. Many years ago now, she offered to “give us a hand”. Little did she know that she’d become one of the main drivers of the field day as ground space co-ordinator and more. Plus her husband Ian jumping in to help in varied roles. We wish them well in their new relaxed life down on the flat land; they will be missed. Very bravely stepping into those very big shoes of ground space co-ordinator is my daughter Felicity. Born and bred in Gidgegannup and being involved for all of her life in so many community events, she has decided to formally become a part of this great team. This year we are very happy to welcome back many of our trusted previous exhibitors and also a big welcome to newcomers. Our thanks to our major sponsors Countryman newspaper, Bendigo Bank and City of Swan. As we have done all along, our aim is to connect people with the land. Learning skills and offering new ideas for your patch of earth. This year’s theme is mushrooms, toadstools, mycelium and what they mean to your soil. We will also be having many activities for the younger visitors, all related to our rural environment — the Bendigo Bank Discovery Trail, the delightful Freedom Fairies, all entertaining and educating. This year we have created a new dedicated garden section. Many of us while farming crops and animals still enjoy creating a little oasis around our homes, so we hope you find inspiration from these exhibitors. Our field day and reputation grow every year and this is in no small part due to the dedicated teams that make up this event. We are very fortunate again this year to have events within our event. The Honey Festival not only provides tasty honey but so much information on the importance of these hard working pollinators and information on beekeeping. The Olive Festival run by the Swan Valley and Eastern Hills Slow Food group joins us for the second year, with information on growing and using the amazing olives and olive oil. And of course, the two-day Alpaca Expo with animal judging, information and alpaca products for sale. Be captivated by the skills of horsemanship on display in the mounted games in the arena during the day. As always, we have a great line-up of speakers for every area. Check the times and venues in this program; whatever your interest, we can offer you cattle, sheep, goats, trees, poultry, bees, horticulture or food — we have it covered. Thanks to all of our supporters, exhibitors, sponsors and especially visitors. You make this a wonderful day out for the whole family — enjoy. Penny Morgan is the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day chairwoman