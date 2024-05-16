Glen Forrest urban mushroom farm and fungi laboratory MycoCasa will be at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day. The small-scale mushroom farm is dedicated to being a sustainable and ecofriendly local business producing both gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. MycoCasa co-owner Jayzen Low said they produced a range of gourmet and medicinal mushrooms, including oyster, reishi and lion’s mane. “We grow mushrooms sustainably; for example, we use recycled waste products such as plastic food grade buckets and also source local compostable material such as straw which is repurposed and used in the growing process,” Mr Low said. He said mushrooms were available both online and through their stall at the Fremantle Farmers Market every Sunday. MycoCasa also run workshops to teach people how to grow their own mushrooms in upcycled containers. The workshop explores various stages of mushroom cultivation, discusses tips and tricks for success and teaches the art of creating your own oyster mushroom growing bucket. Mr Low, along with co-owner Simon Kurieta, are fascinated by the world of fungi and part of their business is to share the amazing world of fungi and how it interacts with all living things. He said fungi were the grand weavers of nature, with this characteristic of weaving seen at multiple levels. “In soil, fungi connect everything together — allowing plants to communicate and share nutrients,” Mr Low said. “They weave their hyphae through the soil, creating a living and breathing tapestry. “Fungi close and link together gaps in the cycle of life and death as they decompose and recompose organic matter.”