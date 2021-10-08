Grand win for Limousin at Perth Royal Show

A 512kg Limousin cross Angus led steer, exhibited by Murdoch University, has taken out the grand champion exhibit of the on the hoof led steer or heifer competition at the Perth Royal Show.

The competition, held on Sunday, had 62 entries hoofing it around the cattle judging ring and paraded before judge Wayne Mitchell, an Elders cattle specialist, and a large crowd of show onlookers.

There was a smorgasbord of different breed types on display, which went up for auction on Monday before being processed and included in the carcase competition which will produce a champion of each weight category and an overall grand champion carcase winner, announced today.

Mr Mitchell said he was looking for standout performance from the quality of WA-bred cattle that included mostly British and European types as well as Australia’s own Murray Greys.

“The Limousin cross Angus steer from the heavyweight class was my pick to sash the grand champion,” he said.

“This steer was showing plenty of weight for age and a good amount of softness, plus good muscle definition and had good length of body.

“It showed a touch more muscle than the Red Angus steer I placed as the reserve grand champion.”

There was a sparkle in the eye of Murdoch University’s student handler Georgia Ward after Mr Mitchell gave her steer the nod.

It followed an almost flawless exhibit by the university which claimed a grand champion title plus three champion and one reserve champion wins.

Murdoch University’s Angus cross Limousin entries won championships in three classes including lightweight, medium-weight and heavyweight, with the latter going on to take home the grand champion prize.

Mr Mitchell said all of Murdoch University’s champions were well-bred and exhibited excellent commercial production performance.

Head of Murdoch University livestock program Kim Thomas said the cattle were put in a 100-day feeding program and were prepared for the show’s competition by veterinarian and animal science students on a voluntary basis.

“We are well supported by the university and have an excellent program that gives students an opportunity to work with farm animals,” he said.

“This year, we brought one of our best cattle teams, all home-bred for the first time, and the success in the judging ring has given the students lots of confidence, particularly those who haven’t worked with animals in this manner.

“We teach the students to be calm when they break-in the animals.”

Camera Icon Murdoch University's champion mediumweight steer, led by student Alexa Keller. Credit: Countryman

Esperance Farm Training Centre brought one entry to the competition, a pure Red Angus steer bred from the centre’s Escholar Red Angus stud.

The 90-day fed Red Angus calf was awarded champion extra heavyweight before being sashed reserve grand champion.

Mr Mitchell said the Red Angus steer was just edged from the top award because the Limousin cross Angus steer had a touch more muscle definition.

“It was very close,” he said.