Welcome to the 53rd Wagin Woolorama. The privilege of holding an agricultural show is an honour not lost on this event’s committee. With so many changes afoot in agriculture, we are grateful for the chance to bring all the wonderful components together in a showcase that makes up one of WA’s best agricultural events. It’s an important celebration of getting together to keep the event, remaining an icon, with this year’s theme — Harvesting Rural Spirit — an exemplification of the dedication of the local community, who host Wagin Woolorama each year. This sentiment of Woolorama has now been recognised on a national scale through a funding grant from the Federal Government’s Showcasing Australian Agriculture — Regional Trade Events program. The funding of $300,000 for the next three years allows further enhancement to showcase all things educational and entertaining — Wagin Woolorama’s forte. Without succession planning and future forecasting, the longevity of any business model is doubtful. What is new and exciting for the Wagin Agricultural Society is the number of young enthusiastic recruits that have joined both the committee and the employed workforce. Bright, fresh ideas are being driven by engaged, agriculturally focused young people who are already stepping up into leadership roles. This sets an example to their peers and gives great hope for the future. The show belongs to them, and we are merely holding the space in anticipation of their arrival. There are so many things to be excited about at this year’s show. One of the many traits that continues to amaze is the ingenuity of those who continually step up to conquer the many challenges of modern business. Climate change has loomed over the agricultural sector for some time, along with the sensitivities of the public. However, Wagin Woolorama has excelled as a showcase and example of brilliance and persistence for those who work on the land. Milne AgriGroup has designed a product to reduce sheep methane emissions in a pelletised diet, and its management team will be hosting a national release of this innovation at this year’s event. Fire hazards in headers may well be combated by the evolutionary new 360L FireScout UTV Fire Fighter, to be exhibited as a revolutionary development in on-farm fire prevention at Woolorama. These are just a few examples of innovative technology that can be seen first this year at our Wagin Woolorama. Not only is 2026 the Year of the Horse, which every farmer can appreciate — the working horse was invaluable in building today’s farming enterprises — but we can also celebrate the International Year of the Woman Farmer — to recognise women who are at the front of their businesses. There are many examples of women farmers all around the nation who play critical roles in food security and rural economies. Some of them are often overlooked or hindered by demanding physical hardships. The United Nations International Year of the Woman Farmer is to acknowledge and honour all women on the land in the many roles they play. We are fortunate to have one of Australia’s best women in farming and storytellers in author Liz Harfull from South Australia. She will be launching her latest publication The New BlueRibbon Cookbook, a composition of stories and winning entry recipes collated from Australian agricultural shows around the country. The book features a recipe from Wagin’s own Kippin family. With a record harvest for many locked away, and the price of wool and livestock looking to rise, there is optimism in the air. As the State’s premier sheep show, Woolorama will continue to uphold the vision to promote the development of WA’s agricultural endeavours and regional enterprises. We all work to promote the commodity that carried Australia on its back for so many years. Long may our farmers continue to feed and provide quality natural fibre to the world. Please enjoy Woolorama and tell your friends to visit their local shows in support, wherever that may be. Fiona Dawson is president of the Wagin Woolorama