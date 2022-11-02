Search
IN PICTURES: South West agricultural industry on showcase at 91st Brunswick Show

Headshot of Sean Van Der Wielen
Sean Van Der WielenCountryman
Tessa Clifton, 17, and Kimberley Mannion.
Camera IconTessa Clifton, 17, and Kimberley Mannion. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter

Western Australia’s biggest one day show has returned to the ‘Cream of the South West’ for another year, with plenty of representation for the state’s agricultural industry.

The 91st Brunswick Show was held on Saturday, with thousands traversing on the small town from across the region and beyond.

Eventgoers enjoyed a number of agricultural displays, including cattle, sheep and goat judging, a champion steer auction and a milking demonstration.

In officially opening the show, Brunswick Agricultural Show president Julianne Hill thanked members for the work getting the show together.

“We have had so many people working all week, month and year to put this together and I am very proud of you all,” she said.

Shadow Agriculture Minister Colin de Grussa, WA Young Nationals president Tay Aleys, State Opposition Leader Mia Davies and Harvey Shire president Paul Gillett.
Camera IconShadow Agriculture Minister Colin de Grussa, WA Young Nationals president Tay Aleys, State Opposition Leader Mia Davies and Harvey Shire president Paul Gillett. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
V&V Walsh's Adam Becker with Graeme King.
Camera IconV&V Walsh's Adam Becker with Graeme King. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Jo Melville and Waroona Agricultural Society president Nick McLarty.
Camera IconJo Melville and Waroona Agricultural Society president Nick McLarty. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Su Wilson and Neil Wilson.
Camera IconSu Wilson and Neil Wilson. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Peter Reilly and Jan Reilly.
Camera IconPeter Reilly and Jan Reilly. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Margaret Lewis and Mick Italiano.
Camera IconMargaret Lewis and Mick Italiano. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Kiara Guelpa and Shaianna Bushell.
Camera IconKiara Guelpa and Shaianna Bushell. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Ryan Horley and Josh Anastasakis.
Camera IconRyan Horley and Josh Anastasakis. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
Stewart Smith and Cody Meade.
Camera IconStewart Smith and Cody Meade. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter
WA College of Agriculture Harvey principal Steve Watt and Nick Franco.
Camera IconWA College of Agriculture Harvey principal Steve Watt and Nick Franco. Credit: Sean Van Der Wielen/Harvey-Waroona Reporter

