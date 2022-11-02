Western Australia’s biggest one day show has returned to the ‘Cream of the South West’ for another year, with plenty of representation for the state’s agricultural industry.
The 91st Brunswick Show was held on Saturday, with thousands traversing on the small town from across the region and beyond.
Eventgoers enjoyed a number of agricultural displays, including cattle, sheep and goat judging, a champion steer auction and a milking demonstration.
In officially opening the show, Brunswick Agricultural Show president Julianne Hill thanked members for the work getting the show together.
“We have had so many people working all week, month and year to put this together and I am very proud of you all,” she said.