Rabobank brings succession planning to the Wheatbelt

Wheatbelt-based primary producers are invited to develop family farm succession and business transition skills at three venues in August. Rabobank’s Rabo Client Council-hosted information sessions will be held in Narrogin on August 5, Northam on August 6, and Dalwallinu on August 7. The food and agribusiness banking specialist’s council consists of forward-thinking clients who are passionate about making a difference in their communities. The group supports a range of activities designed to make a meaningful impact on the vibrancy and resilience of rural Australia. The free interactive sessions aim to offer practical information including why family and business communication can be difficult and how to improve it — what makes a meeting work and how to take account of differing family goals. The sessions are limited to 30 participants each and are not restricted to the bank’s clients. They will be presented by content and facilitator partner, Transition Partners director Jim Benson. Rabobank WA manager Steve Kelly said considering the complexities and challenges of generational transitions, it was important for family farming enterprises to develop knowledge in planning for business change and succession. “Charting a course through this transition goes beyond merely addressing legal and financial matters – it necessitates creating plans and strategies that preserve the core values of the family farm and ensure the business’s long-term success,” he said. “Content includes how to start the conversation about business succession. “Participants will delve into key aspects of organising their initial meeting to discuss next steps in management, business, property and wealth transition.” Mr Kelly said practical tools would be offered to aid in the planning process, resolve family and business conflicts and address family-related issues. “The sessions aim to provide a supportive environment for couples and family members to attend together,” he said. “They aim to offer farmers an opportunity to step away from their farm activities and engage in collective learning experiences. “Initiating proactive planning is important for ensuring a smooth business transition.” Mr Kelly said an early succession plan was important and postponing the process could lead to conflicts. “The Rabo Client Council network is focussed on developing meaningful grassroots initiatives to support key themes focusing on building industry capacity, championing rural wellbeing, sustainability and strengthening the rural-urban connection,” he said. “The sessions are intended to empower primary producers and help provide them with essential tools for achieving success. “They aim to provide primary producers with the key tools to develop continuity plans, helping ensure the long-term success of family farming enterprises for future generations.” Mr Kelly said the positive impact extended beyond individual farms, bolstered rural and regional communities and enhanced the resilience of the local agricultural sector. “Since launching the program in 2024, Rabo Client Councils have delivered 13 of these sessions across the country, providing family farm succession and business transition skills and tools to more than 300 participants,” he said. “People interested in attending a session, and keen to meet other progressive farming families and develop new skills, confirm your place soon.” To register, visit Rabobank website, click on Succession Sessions. Rabobank’s Rabo Client Council Sessions Narrogin: August 5, 8.30am to 2pm Northam: August 6, 8.30am to 2pm Dalwallinu: August 7, 8.30am to 2pm