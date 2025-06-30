The red meat industry has abandoned its goal of achieving a carbon neutral status by 2030, with Red Meat Advisory Council independent chair John McKillop describing the target as “unachievable”. The move to drop the targets follows from the council’s six-month long midterm review of the Red Meat 2030 strategic plan which was adopted in 2019. Mr McKillop said the reaching a carbon neutral status by 2030 was “unachievable”, but that the industry remained committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity. “Our understanding around livestock emissions and their impact on our environment has advanced significantly since Red Meat 2030 was originally launched and it continues to evolve,” he said. “We’ve updated our plans to maintain our focus on reducing emissions intensity as well as a renewed commitment to positively contribute to Australia’s net zero ambitions while advancing profitability, productivity, and sustainability. “We’re broadening our scope to include a stronger focus on methane and applying new scientific methods to help producers manage livestock emissions.” The update to MLA’s strategic plan includes a shift away from focusing on total sales volume towards doubling the value of red meat and livestock sales to focus on productivity and profitability outcomes. The update also outlines future industry collaboration on reducing emissions intensity of red meat per kilogram. A 2024 CSIRO report outlined a drop in reduced net greenhouse gas emissions by almost 78 per cent against the 2005 baseline. Mr McKillop said prior to the Federal Government’s 2050 Net Zero Plan the red meat industry had set “ambitious and world-leading targets”. “These resulted in the fast-tracking of more than $160 million of investments to improve stability, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030,” he said. “Looking ahead we are building on these strong foundations to accelerate investment to help us reduce emissions intensity per kilogram of red meat, increase carbon storage, and improve productivity.” Australia was the world’s second largest beef exporter, and largest sheepmeat and goatmeat exporter in 2024.