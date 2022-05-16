Life on the land and the joy a small landholding can bring is the focus of each year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, and there truly is something for everyone at this year’s May 29 event.

Field Day president Jennifer Kent said the event aimed to bring farming and nature to life, with a focus on growing the best vegetables and gardens to creating a resilient farm with happy livestock.

Ms Kent — who lives on 32.4ha near Gidgegannup with her husband Ian — said the event provided an opportunity for people to discover what could be achieved on a relatively small landholding.

They have a small herd of Lowline Angus cattle, as well as horses, sheep, alpacas and chickens.

“Our event offers so much diversity. There really is something for everyone, and that’s what we look forward to most, seeing old friends and supporters and meeting new ones,” Ms Kent said.

In the fabulous setting of Gidgegannup, just 15 minutes from Midland, the event allows those living and working on small farms in the agricultural sector to come together and learn about efficient farming and rural practices.

Gates open at 9am, with visitors flocking through the gates to check out the various displays, animals, competitions, and entertainment, and the official opening at 11.45am.

Camera Icon Gidgegannup resident Sally Block believes policy change needs to happen in the wake of the Wooroloo bushfires. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

There are several different areas for visitors, including the bush veranda, the farriers shed, the goat shed, cattle yards, the grassed area, poultry pavilion, back paddock, arena, machinery area, sustainability pavilion, small landholders marquee, the main marquee, and the food and wine pavilion.

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day also features WA’s Honey Festival, which went bush and was held at the Field Day for the first time in 2019.

Its move to the perfect venue after being founded in 2012 put it at home with primary producers and small-lot farmers, with demonstrations, equipment and product sales, and information on-hand.

Honey-infused dishes are the star of the day, with chef Dale Sniffen judging the popular honey cake competition which this year also includes an open category to encourage entrants to use honey in different ways other than the traditional honey cake.

This year’s Field Day will also feature the State’s first Olive Festival, with plans to hold an olive oil competition, displays by olive oil producers, cooking demonstrations, and more.

The Olive Festival is being co-ordinated by those behind the Slow Food Swan Valley and aims to encourage those with backyard olive trees how to make the best use of their fruit.

The cafe entertainment area has plenty of entertainment for children, including face painting from 10am to 4pm, three shows by Punch and Judy and Ricky Possum, two performances by the Wadumbah Aboriginal Dance Group, and the choir performance.

On the bush veranda, children will be able to make their own worm farm or paint a pot and plant a plant in it, while adults will find plenty of information and plants for sale there, too.

Presentations in the sustainability pavilion and the workshop marquee aim to bring farming and nature to life, with several associations hosting information sessions around the ground.

Livestock displays of llamas, alpacas, goats, sheep and cattle give plenty of opportunity for those with small landholdings to consider what kind of animals they might keep, and children and adults alike the opportunity to have a pat and a cuddle with some friendly livestock.

The farriers shed will be a hive of activity, with four working dog displays by Yarralonga Kelpies owner Nigel Armstrong, two shearing demonstrations by Bruce Slayter, information on various sheep breeds and llamas, as well as information on dog attacks in the area.

Camera Icon Sally Block, Vincenzo Velletri, Leilani Leyland and Jennifer Kent are all involved in the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day. Photo by Michael Wilson Credit: Michael Wilson / The West Australian

The goat shed brings together animals and displays from Dandalee Park Stud, the WA Mohair Goat Association, Boer Goats, and the Dairy Goat Society of WA — with some great goat milk for sale.

In the cattle yards, patrons can meet Paragon Miniature Herefords and meet the team behind the new business Genes and Jeans: Small Herd Cattle Services.

The poultry pavilion will house a fantastic display of birds, with a Young Bird Show competition for birds aged less than one year and major prizes for the bird of show and reserve.

In the back paddock, the Alpaca Expo will showcase animals and spinning demonstrations, while children will be able to take part in camel rides, and train rides.

There will also be an all-day expo by the Volunteer Bushfire Brigade and demonstrations by the Machinery Preservation Club of WA, as well as a demonstration focused on home chainsaw maintenance by Geoff Francis in the machinery area.

At the nearby arena, the Australian Mounted Games WA will hold its individual championship event — showcasing the world’s most popular and inexpensive family-friendly horse sport — as well as pony rides by Patchy Party Ponies.

Visitors will once again be able to sample delicious produce in the food and wine pavilion, and there will be more presentations and the honey cake competition judging in the main marquee.

Camera Icon Nadine MacDonald and John MacDonald from OMG at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 30, 2021. Photo by Matt Jelonek/The West Australian Credit: Matt Jelonek / The West Australian

Like many regional events, it has been a turbulent few years for the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Days committee.

After a record crowd in 2019 — buoyed by holding the State’s Honey Festival at the Field Day for the first time — the 2020 event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Terrifying bushfires that razed homes in Gidgegannup and Wooroloo in February last year sparked concern the Field Day would not go ahead in May, but the community spirit was too strong and organisers of the event pushed on to hold a successful event last year.

More than 7000 people flooded through the gates, braving grey skies to be rewarded for a full day of family fun — giving plenty of residents the opportunity to smile about after the bushfires.

Gates open at 9am. To find out more, visit gidgegannup.info.