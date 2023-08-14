In another closely contested battle of brains and brawn, just three seconds separated the top two teams at the third annual Mingenew Young Farmers Challenge. First held at the 2021 Mingenew Midwest Expo, this year’s competition attracted five teams of agricultural young guns in perhaps the most nail-biting encounter yet. Winning side Altora Ag snatched victory from runners up Fathom Farmers after finishing in a blistering six minutes and 22 seconds. Team spokesman Alex Edgar — a 23-year-old farmhand who works at Altora’s Erregulla Plains enterprise near Mingenew — said it was his first time competing in a Young Farmers Challenge. “We got talked into it about half an hour before it started,” he said. “We did well on the quiz… but we were a little bit surprised to win. “The hardest challenge was probably (untangling and rolling) the ratchet straps; they weren’t too fun.” The competition kicked off just after 5pm on August 9, with an ideal location — right in front of the Expo Bar — ensuring a healthy crowd of rowdy spectators. Mixed gender teams of four took part in a series of surprise challenges — ranging from fencing to first aid — that tested their physical skill and theoretical knowledge of agriculture. As well as racing the clock, competitors lost points for any unsafe or sloppy behaviour and received time penalties for anyone not cleaning up after their tasks or not doing the job properly. The highlight — for the crowd, at least — was the wheelbarrow race: a mad dash to the finish line that resulted in few near misses and plenty of laughs. “It was good just to have a bit of fun with all your mates,” Mr Edgar said. As well as pocketing $150 each, Mr Edgar and his teammates — Erwan Mell, Nathan Jones and Alex McCarthy — are now off to the Young Farmers State final at the Perth Royal Show. If successful there, they’ll go on to compete in the national Australian Young Farmers Challenge. The runners up did not go unrewarded, pocketing $100 each for their efforts. For Fathom Farmers spokesman Brendan Cockman — a 21-year-old farmhand working in the Allanooka area — it was the second time competing at Mingenew. “We didn’t really do it to win; it was more just a bit of fun,” he said. “But it felt tight and everyone was pretty competitive. “We were good at getting the tangles out of the ratchet straps — we got that done pretty quick — but the questions were probably the hardest challenge for us.” Inspired by the Young Farmer Contest held in New Zealand since 1969, Young Farmer events have become increasingly popular across Australia. Competition organiser Billi Marshall — a member of the Royal Agricultural Society WA’s Next Gen Ag committee responsible for running the challenges — said the Mingenew round was going from strength to strength. “We were up there with the most entries for this event out of every show in WA, so to get that many teams competing was great,” she said. “It’s a great laugh; I enjoy it more and more every year. “It’s been really refreshing to see the younger farming community in Mingenew and the Mid West really get behind it.”