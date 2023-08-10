The Mid West’s biggest agricultural fiesta has celebrated a very special birthday in style, with thousands of farmers, locals and tourists flocking to the small town of Mingenew this week.

The Mingenew Midwest Expo marked its 40th celebration on August 9 and 10, with more than 200 exhibitors bringing the best in farming, machinery and lifestyle displays to the town’s main oval.

Camera Icon Thousands of people attended as the event celebrates its 40th year. Kelsey Reid Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Mingenew Midwest Expo chair Andrew Cosgrove said while technology and exhibitors had changed, it was the resilience and spirit of rural communities that remained the “foundation of the event”.

“It’s been a great celebration of the special occasion, I’ve seen a lot of older faces and past presidents and chairmen and coordinators wandering around the grounds,” he said.

“The atmosphere was great for the whole day but really culminated at the Expo Bar for the 7pm fireworks… and a lot of fun was had.”

It was a return to the two-day format for Expo — which last year trialled a one-day version to ease the load on the community post-COVID-19, with a bigger focus on guest speakers and networking.

Mr Cosgrove said the overwhelming feedback was that people loved having two days to peruse displays and to socialise, and the two-day format was “here to stay”.

Among the events were fashion parades, the Young Farmers Challenge, the much-loved tractor pull, guest speakers, the Women in Better Business brunch, working dog competition, cooking demonstrations, and much more.

Camera Icon Mingenew Football Club during heats of the RedMac Tractor Pull. Kelsey Reid Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

The number of people through the gate was slightly down on the two-day event in 2021, but Mr Cosgrove said exhibitors had reported plenty of “genuine enquiries” and sales.

Small tweaks to the layout were also deemed a success, with the Expo Bar and CSBP Main Stage placed on the outside of the event to face inward — keeping all of the action inside the grounds.

The event was first held in 1983 and called the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo, when the local Lions Club came together to celebrate the best in local farming and raise money for community groups.

Initiated by Lion’s Club member Bob Paskins, the inaugural event 40 years ago attracted a crowd of 2500 and was opened by Winston Crane — the then-president of the Primary Industries Association.

Camera Icon Ladybird Entertainment delighted kids on the main stage. Kelsey Reid Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Among the 200-plus exhibitors at this year’s Expo were the seven businesses that have been coming to the event since its inception in 1983, including naming rights sponsor McIntosh and Son.

McIntosh and Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Adjuk welcomed the return of the two-day event, saying it was a significant investment in staff and time to attend Expo and other field days.

“We have had a lot of genuine enquiry and interest… we had a really busy day on Wednesday, and we felt Thursday would be similar,” he said.

Among the company’s “yard-full” of displays was the new 24m-long Quantum tillage bar, which was the first time it had been showcased at a WA field day.

Also generating plenty of interest was Miller’s new Nitro intelligent sprayer, and the new MacDon FlexDraper front which Mr Adjuk said was one of the most impressive innovations on-site.

Camera Icon Mingenew Football Club during heats of the RedMac Tractor Pull. Kelsey Reid Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

The other six original exhibitors included AFGRI Equipment, Nufab Industries, Raycol Engineering, Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions — formerly Landmark — and Moylan Grain Silos.

Judges from the Mullewa District Agricultural Society picked the seven best exhibitors on the grounds, with awards handed out for engaging and entertaining site displays.

MINGENEW MIDWEST EXPO EXHIBITOR AWARDS

Best Machinery Display: McIntosh & Son

Best Livestock Display: Datamars Livestock

Best Commercial Retail Display: Rabobank Geraldton

Best Home and Living Retail Display: Fairbrossen Boutique Wines

Best Educational Display: Nagle Catholic College

Best Technology Display: CSIRO

Best Rural Display: Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development