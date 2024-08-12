Mingenew mixed cropping and sheep farmer Clint Chivers and his kelpie Connie won the Elders Amateur Working Dog competition with a score of 80 points at the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo. “I love having sheep (2500 Merinos) just so I can work with dogs,” Mr Chivers said. “I compete for just the fun of it, and it gets me out of a day’s work at the farm.” This was the third year he had competed at Mingenew. Connie was supplied by the Cosgrove family and placed last previously. Mr Chivers put her win this year down to a fast time, and luck on the Midlands Stockyards-sponsored yard course. He farms with his parents Gary and Vicki, and brother Zane — “mostly cropping”. Judge Nigel Armstrong, of Yarrawonga Working Dogs, who has trained dogs for 40 years, said training a good dog just came with experience and a few tricks in the bag. “I love coming back to Mingenew each year to help out with the competition,” he said. Experienced Morawa dog trainer Paul Starick, who won last year, had a close finish on 77 points, with his dog Jess placing second. “It’s a bit of fun and I like encouraging the younger trainers — Clint had this one,” he said. Dongara mixed sheep and cropping farmer Sally O’Brien and her dog Roxy finished in third place on 70 points. “This competition gets me out of my comfort zone. We’re all going home with some experience to work from,” she said. Elders Mingenew livestock agent Ross Tyndale Powell, who co-ordinated the event with wife Jody, had a go at the competition with his 18-month-old dog Siri, scoring 50 points, and receiving the wooden spoon for his efforts.