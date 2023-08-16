A school, a winery, a machinery dealership and an agribusiness bank were just some of the exhibitors to scoop coveted awards at the 40th annual Mingenew Midwest Expo. Judges from the Mullewa District Agricultural Society picked the seven best exhibitors on the grounds, with awards handed out for the most engaging and entertaining site displays. This was no easy task given there were more than 200 displays to peruse at the two-day event. BEST COMMERCIAL RETAIL DISPLAY: Rabobank Perhaps the most visually impressive exhibit was the aptly-titled “RaboTruck”, which won Rabobank the award for best commercial retail display. Rabobank WA deputy regional manager Ryan Hetherington said the massive display — which doubled as a coffee shop and live music stage — had been doing the rounds at agricultural events nationwide since 2019. “The truck has been circumnavigating Australia, so it’s on the road for about 10 months of the year,” he said. “This is the first time it’s been to the Mid West. “We tried to get it here just prior to COVID, but the pandemic shut everything down so it’s been a long time coming.” Since early February, the RaboTruck — which takes “four-and-a-bit hours” to set up — has visited a slew of events in Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. Rabobank provides all the supplies for the on-board coffee shop, which is manned by local community groups who get to pocket the day’s takings. “We had the Mingenew Horse and Pony Club on the Wednesday and the Mingenew Daycare Centre on the Thursday,” Mr Hetherington said. “I think the nice thing about the truck is it’s there for the community; it’s not really about the bank.” Mr Hetherington, who is based at Geraldton, said Rabobank had been exhibiting at the Mingenew Expo for “about 20 years”. “We do it to support the local community and to support our clients,” he said. BEST TECHNOLOGY DISPLAY: CSIRO Best technology display went to CSIRO for its virtual reality experience showcasing the organisation’s research into decarbonisation techniques in the energy industry. The display also showed off the CSIRO’s Geraldton-based research in the field of space and astronomy. “We combined two different parts of CSIRO’s research expertise,” CSIRO senior principal research scientist Linda Stalker said. Dr Stalker, who is based in Perth and was representing the organisation for the first time at Expo, said the team was “delighted” to claim an award. “We’ve tried to make a setup that’s got a really nice look and feel, that’s harmonised, and tries to engage with all sorts of age groups,” she said. “There are so many different parts of industry in the energy sector working in the Mid West… because there’s so many new technologies in the energy transition. “We really came here to hear if there’s any community concerns about new technologies… so that we can provide factual information on what’s happening with on-shore gas, the emergence of carbon capture and storage, blue ammonium and hydrogen, (and) hydrogen energy storage. “The whole region is starting to be looked at by a lot of industry in this space, and we want to be able to provide trusted advice that helps people make decisions.” BEST LIVESTOCK DISPLAY: Datamars Livestock Datamars Livestock claimed the gong for best livestock display with its range of electric fences, livestock tags, data management tools, sheep yards and automatic weighing products. Representing the global juggernaut were Datamars Australia South West territory manager Kim Matsen, based in Albany, and Goomalling-based Northern WA territory manager Hayley Goad. “I think the colour, the brightness of our display, plus our new Prattley (sheep yards and automatic weighing) equipment out the front is what won us the award,” Mr Matsen said. “Hayley was here (at the Expo) last year; prior to that we had no representation in WA for four years.” When it came to mixing things up this year, Ms Goad’s strategy was simple: “We brought more stuff,” she said. “It was our biggest display yet.” She said the event was a great opportunity to allow prospective customers to “pick our brains for product information”. “It’s just making that connection with people within the regions,” she said. “It’s good to share our products with people that are interested in the gear, and those that are thinking about getting into the gear — like a lot of hobby farmers,” Mr Matsen added. BEST RURAL DISPLAY: DPIRD Best rural display went to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, which hosted informative stalls on everything from climate resilience and carbon farming, to plant and livestock biosecurity and digital connectivity. “It’s a range of topics the department works on, but not all the work is represented here,” DPIRD research scientist Imma Farre said. While DPIRD exhibits every year, it was the first Expo visit for the Perth-based Dr Farre. “We come here to give information to farmers, but by talking to farmers, we learn about the (farming) systems, and about the issues and problems they face,” she said. “It’s a win-win, because we actually learn a lot from the farmers.” BEST HOME AND LIVING RETAIL DISPLAY: Fairbrossen Boutique Wines Fairbrossen Boutique Wines — a family-owned business with vineyards in WA’s South West and a winery at Bickley Valley in the Perth Hills — won the award for best home and living retail display. Roving sales executive James Berry, who travels the State following the agricultural show circuit, was more than happy to claim the company’s first exhibitor award. “We do about 120 shows all over WA every year, and I’ve been coming here to Mingenew for at least eight years,” he said. “I’m a one-man team; I drive around WA with a ute and trailer and it’s a lot of hard work unloading. “I’ve never won anything before, so I’m pretty wrapped.” Mr Berry said he tried to make the display as inviting as possible “to make people feel at home”. “I take three wine barrels, benchtops — I try try to make it look like a bar,” he said. “Everything we have here is a snapshot of what we have at the winery, and I let everybody taste everything and just offer them good deals. “This sort of event is about coming back every year to form a relationship with the locals, and I think we’ve done that.” BEST EDUCATIONAL DISPLAY: Nagle Catholic College Geraldton’s Nagle Catholic College, a long-time exhibitor, was awarded best educational display for its dazzling robotics and 3D printing exhibit. Nagle head of digital learning Oliver Murray said it was the school’s “hands on, interactive” approach that made it stand out this year. “The robotics are fun for the kids but the parents are interested in it, too,” he said. “There’s also a lot of interest about the 3D printers, and a lot of relevance with 3D printing and the farming community.” Mr Murray said students got to design and make their own 3D-printed gadgets, while Nagle also taught robotics in lower school and mechatronics engineering in upper school. “Mechatronics, again, we think is really relevant to the farming community, with autonomous seeders and autonomous harvesting,” he said. “The kids build a robot, and then they have sensors that detect signals from the environment — like the wall or the boundary of a paddock — and then it, through a computer, controls the motors, and then drives the vehicles around.” BEST MACHINERY DISPLAY: McIntosh & Son Best machinery display went to the event’s naming rights sponsor, McIntosh and Son. McIntosh and Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Adjuk suspected it was the new 24m-long Morris Quantum tillage bar — exhibited for the first time at a WA field day — that tipped the odds in the company’s favour. “It’s a first for the field day circuit this year… and we think it’s something that’s pretty innovative,” he said. “We’ve been to Mingenew for a long time, but as major sponsor, this would be about our eighth year now. “We enjoy it and we have good support from the local community.” McIntosh and Son is among seven businesses that have been coming to the event since its inception in 1983. The other six original exhibitors included AFGRI Equipment, Nufab Industries, Raycol Engineering, Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions — formerly Landmark — and Moylan Grain Silos.