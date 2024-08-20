The rain clouds couldn’t put a dampener on this year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, which attracted a crowd from across the State and provided an entertaining two days for all. The August 8-9 event returned to a Thursday and Friday schedule this year to enable travellers to enjoy the sights of Mingenew and surrounding areas the following weekend. The days were packed with local school performances, speeches, face painting and competitions that gave attendees a chance to throw their hats in the ring. There was also plenty of live entertainment — from Ladybird Entertainment’s fairies to the cracking performance from Walter Whip and the Flames — with something for everyone.