The Mingenew Midwest Expo will raise the stage curtains for primary school children who will go for gold in the event’s eXpose (performing arts competition). The in-school performances will begin on day one (August 8) at 10.45am on the main stage with the overall winner in a repeat encor performance in at 1.15pm. Destined to get bigger and better, eXpose competition coordinator Marika Yewers said it was designed to encourage children who were raised in agriculture regions but may be more inclined to take up the arts. “With the big focus on agriculture and sports in regional areas there are some kids that have a passion for the arts,” she said. “Last year, we had three school performances, but in the past, there has been as many as seven – the more the better. “Contestants, whether they are part of a group or individual performance can take up dance, singing, or perform in the play, and there is lots of exciting audience interaction.” The winning overall performance from last year was a group of Walkaway Primary students that were awarded for their play Cinderella by Rob Dowell. They won $750, granted to their school for the purchase of musical instruments or incursions. Ms Yewers, who runs a farm and trucking business outside of the Mingenew township, but has a passion for the arts, said four children from Mingenew Primary would step out onto the stage this year. They include rising stars Hamish Cosgrove, 8, Wren Ward, 4, Ada Ward and Alexis Lucken, both 8. “They will be going for the bright individual stars award given to three children, under the criteria of professional judges, each receiving a musical instrument as a prize,” she said. Ms Yewers hoped that regional children may become more aware of the arts as an option for their personal or career path. “I wish them all the bravery to try their hand in creative activity,” she said.