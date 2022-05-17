WA’s inaugural Olive Festival will form part of the celebrations of this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, with plans for an olive oil competition, olive producer displays, oil and olive tasting, and more.

The new festival aims to encourage those with backyard olive trees to make use of their fruit, and show the public how olive oil can be used and enjoyed in a range of recipes.

Since 2019, Gidgegannup Field Day has been home to the State’s Honey Festival — which brings experts, beekeeping displays and honey-themed stalls together to celebrate the $50m industry.

The format has worked so well, that olive enthusiasts have decided to incorporate a similar celebration into this year’s event with plans to commandeer part of the grounds for olive celebrations.

Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day chair Jennifer Kent said it was the perfect place to launch and hold the Olive Festival, which has been spearheaded by those behind Slow Food Swan Valley.

Vincenzo Velletri has about 160 olive trees at his Gidgegannup property on Toodyay Road, using the fruit to create homemade olive oil and pickled olives for his catering business Il Paiolo, his family, and friends.

Mr Velletri is the Swan Valley and Eastern Regions Slow Food Convivium leader and has been involved in the Slow Food Movement for more than 20 years after being introduced to it in 1996.

Founded in 1989, Slow Food is a global, grassroots organisation that aims to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions.

It aims to inspire people to take an interest in the food they eat and where it comes from.

Mr Velletri said the event would be targeted at those that had anywhere from one to 1000 olive trees.

“I am very passionate about olive oil and olives, and I think it is important for us not to let the food we grow on our properties go to waste,” Mr Velletri said.

“COVID-19 has given us people realisation that they need to think more about where their food comes from… we thought an olive festival was a great way of doing it.

“We thought it would be great to hold a community olive festival, with different sections where we also do a bit of education.

“We hope, starting from this year, we can do this every year so more people can be involved and learn more about olives.”

A big focus of the event will be on showing small landholders with olive trees the myriad ways olives can be turned into gourmet oil or preserved for eating.

“We thought this was an important event for small olive producers, there are a lot of olives in the area,” Mr Velletri said.

“Some people have two or three trees in their backyard, and some people have 50 to 60, and others have thousands of trees.

“So rather than letting the olives go to waste, there is an opportunity to value add for the property.”

Six olive oil producers will have stalls at the event, with taste tests of extra virgin olive oil, infused oils, and preserved olives on offer — as well as the chance for festival goers to talk to the producers that made them.

There will be an information stall managed by Slow Food volunteers handing out a free booklet about the history of olives and local olive oil, recipes and information about producers.

Camera Icon Vincenzo Velletri between olive trees on his Gidgegannup property. Simon Santi The West Australian Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

A special display will showcase the machinery and equipment needed to run an olive grove, and there will also be a food stall managed by Slow Food volunteers cooking up dishes made with olive oil for patrons to buy.

There will be cooking demonstrations throughout the day, as well as an exhibition of collectables, memorabilia and photos of WA’s vibrant olive oil industry, and some olive trees on display.

Three guest speakers will take to the stage at the Olive Festival marquee in the afternoon, with Perth Natural Medical Clinic naturopath Val Allen and nutritionist Holly Mucciarone talking at 12pm about the health benefits of olive oil.

At 12.30pm, UWA School of Agriculture honorary research fellow Stan Kailis will talk about his role and the latest findings in olive research. At 1pm, Olive Estate manager Shirley Robinson will talk about olive preserving methods.

The olive oil competition will feature two categories — one for oils pressed last year and one for oils freshly-pressed this year which Mr Velletri said would be “quite different”. The olive oils will be judged by National Judges from the Olive Council of WA.

The winner of the olive oil competition will be announced at 2.15pm at the Olive Festival marquee

The Olive Festival will be held at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on Sunday, May 29 and is proudly sponsored by City of Swan.