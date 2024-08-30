The Dyson Jones Fashion Parade aims to feature the next generation of garment production techniques during the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 4 and 5. Fashion co-ordinator Michelle Garlick said Vibe Events and Entertainment models from Perth with dancing experience would bring some “amazing entertainment” while gracing the catwalk with many labels from top brands. “We have six different boutiques represented this year, including Sand and Salt (Lake Grace), Williams Woolshed (Williams), Seachange (Bremer Bay), local Newdegate boutique Marli and Me, labels supplied by Australian Wool Innovation and new this year – Nicola (Perth-designed, exclusive to Coca and Lola),” she said. “The Dyson Jones Fashion Parade boutiques have an opportunity to promote their products during both field days. “We also will conduct a free raffle at four of the seven parades, with the winner receiving two nights accommodation at the Quality Apartments Banksia Albany.” The Williams Woolshed co-owner Sara Duff said her team would launch their newest Toorallie Merino wool lounge range at the field days. She said the three-piece outfit including drawstring pants, sweater and 100 per cent Merino crew neck long-sleeve T-shirt in both men’s and women’s sizes would be available “for a great show price”. “The pants and sweater are crafted from 80 per cent Australian Merino wool with 20 per cent brushed cotton interior — all the natural benefits of these organic fibres: soft and warm with insulated resistant to pilling,” Ms Duff said. “The Woolshed team will also be showcasing a curated collection of wool fashion garments in the parades.” The team will set up a boutique stall at Newdegate filled with woollen garments, shoes and a crowd favourite – Australian Ugg boots. Ms Duff and Williams Woolshed co-owners Ryan Duff and Simon and Kim Maylor will be on hand to greet visitors to their stall inside the recreation building near the fashion parade. “We have owned the Woolshed for the last nine years and take pride in being an integral part of the wool industry in promoting wool products as a sustainable and superior fibre and product,” Ms Duff said. “Merino wool is naturally odour-resistant with antibacterial properties and our Toorallie lounge range does not require frequent washing.” A recent expansion by the Williams Woolshed owners has been in their Middleton Road Roasters business and the coffee will be brewing at Newdegate for visitors to enjoy.