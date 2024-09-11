The ewe hogget class at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days was a credit to their breeders, with six lines of extremely even quality Merinos on display. The event has been running for 19 years, with co-ordinator Bryce Sinclair saying it was great to have sheep displayed this year given the tight start to the season. Judging the event was Barloo Merino Stud co-principal Fraser House, of Gnowangerup, and Coromandel Poll Merino Stud principal Michael Campbell, of Gairdner. The pen of 10 ewe hoggets taking out first prize was a line from Gimlet Park Farming of Crichtonvale breeding — June/July drop and September shorn. Mr House said the line stood out from the start. “They have great spring of rib; their wool had the cleanest coverage,” he said. “They are a good commercial sheep which will make a lot of money going forward.” In second place was a group of 10 ewe hoggets presented by RG and KR Newman of Keetlen Valley breeding — April drop and August shorn. Mr House said the ewes were very even in type with great carcase traits. “They have good structure, good wool coverage; they are a good dual-purpose Merino,” he said. Third place was awarded to LS & CO Rintoul for their 10 ewe hoggets of Leovale breeding — April/May drop and January shorn. Mr House said their wool type was extremely even. “They have great body type and are the free-growing, more even animal that the industry needs to keep breeding,” he said. Mr Sinclair said entries were similar to previous years and it would be great to see more entries from further afield compete in future events. He thanked major sponsors Dyson Jones, the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA and West Coast Wools for their ongoing support.