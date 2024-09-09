It goes without saying, without the machinery and other exhibitors the Newdegate Machinery Field Days would not exist but this year the event offered an exceptional showcase of agriculture equipment, farm animals and everything in-between. Some exhibit displays were testament to the high standard presented at the field days’ showcase, so much so, they were selected out and highly recognised at the display awards presentations on September 4. New this year and displaying for the first time at Newdegate was exhibitor Delta Agribusiness with business development managers Peter Stead and Wayne Breakell accepting the best marketing and financial services display award. Mr Breakell thanked the Newdegate Machinery Field Days committee and congratulated it on how well the event was organised. “We were proud to win the award and support the rural farming industry,” he said. “Most farmers that visited our site were pleased to see a bit of rain . . . a soft spring is going to be very important for this area with the late start. “Many were interested in our golf simulator that got many through the door. There were all levels of ability in golf swings, there is a lot of golfers that live in the bush, they just wanted to have a go.” Back to Newdegate with a new release was Brookton-based Calibre Spraying with the Calibre Swarm Series sprayer that was designed to attach to the Swarm Farm Robotics’ autonomous tractor, manufactured in Queensland. Calibre Spraying director Daniel Watkins said the boom spray unit his company designed and manufactured in WA was launched in January and was displayed at both Dowerin and Newdegate this year. “It’s a custom-built sprayer that runs behind the robotic which had lots of interest and orders taken,” he said. “The new autonomous concept has lots of people thinking about their farming practices with the shortage of labour. “Autonomous vehicles offer more consistency and with our sprayer connected to the Swarm Farm Robotics’ computer, it enables spot spraying out in the field, reducing the chemicals required.” Overall, Newdegate continued to offer the technology that gets the job done, but also the field days’ exhibitor displays centred on rural lifestyle that made the event such a huge success for many people to gather information while enjoying a good few days out.