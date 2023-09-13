Forget Milan, Paris, London and New York — the small town of Newdegate is officially the world’s new fashion capital. At least that’s what it felt like for those attending this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Seven fashion parades took place throughout the two day event on September 6 and 7, with each embracing a unique theme of Around the World while also including elements of the event’s overarching theme of Recycling and Sustainability. Behind the scenes and running the show this year were co-coordinators Michelle Garlick and Skadi McDonald — the latter owns the wildly popular Newdegate baby and children’s brand Marli & Me. Ms Garlick spent two years learning the ropes from former Dyson Jones fashion parade co-ordinator Fanny McDonald, who passed the in-vogue reins and took up the role of children’s entertainment co-ordinator this year. “They were really well received, I know a lot of the boutiques at the Field Day were really happy to find people were coming to their stalls to find particular products they had seen on stage,” she said. “I love that our parades are entertaining as well. . . it really a show for everyone.” Five models from Perth-based Vibe Events and Entertainment took to the stage in the family interest display pavilion to showcase designs from a range of boutiques and labels primarily from the Great Southern. This included Sand and Salt in Lake Grace, Depeche Mode and Uptown Boutique in Albany, the Williams Woolshed, Marli & Me in Newdegate, and Australian Wool Innovation-affiliated brands including Country Road, Saba and Sportscraft. The ways recycling can be incorporated into fashion were also put on show, with Alma Universal showcasing bathers comprised of 82 per cent recycled plastic bottles and The Goodside Project showcasing towels and thongs also made from recycled plastic. Queensland-based Art2Go’s incredible eco-fibre athleticwear was also paraded by the models, with Ms Garlick saying the crowd had been “truly surprised” by how amazing sustainable fashion could look. Each parade also kicked off with choreographed dancing by the models, who wore colourful costumes, to the Around the World theme — before then launching into the more formal fashion parades. Dyson Jones WA manager Peter Howie said the company had sponsors Field Days since its inception, and the Fashion Parades for more than 30 years. “There are a lot of wool products in the parade. . . so showing what our industry can create,” he said. “The event itself is a good chance to catch up with clients. . . Newdegate is a key area for us. “It gives us the opportunity to give back to the communities that support us so much.” While entertainment is key to the parades each year, Ms Garlick said wool was always the star of the show. “It’s really amazing to see wool designs on stage. . . we love being able to showcase the sheep we have here through the Ewe Hogget Competition and Dyson Jones Wool Pavilion and then we can show what the wool can turn into,” she said. “The designs on stage are always long-lasting, beautiful pieces created out of wool.” SEE THE PICTURES: