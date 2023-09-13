Chum by name and chum by nature: the winner of this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days Dog Jumping Competition is never far from owner Kent Patterson’s side. The two-year-old kelpie claimed top spot after clearing the jumping board at an impressive height of 2.07m, beating three other dogs who all tied for second place. Competing for the second time, Chum also topped her personal best after placing equal third in last year’s event, where she cleared 2.01m. Mr Patterson, who works on his parents’ grain and sheep farm at Nyabing, was “stoked” to claim first place after entering the competition for “just a bit of fun”. “If she jumped a metre or if she jumped 2m, I wasn’t too worried about it,” he said. “She beat her record by 6cm, so I’m pretty happy with that.” Chum was spawned by two purebred kelpies owned by Mr Patterson’s parents-in-law, Rob and Rose Saron, and friend Corey Nelson. “I wanted to name her Mate but then my fiance was like ‘nah’, so we looked up another word for mate on Google and it came up with Chum,” the 27-year-old said. “She’s pretty much like a little child — just wants attention — but she’s really good; I can’t go a day without her. “If she’s not doing sheep work she’s with me somewhere, either on the header or the sprayer or just wherever.” Mr Patterson’s family run 2000 breeding ewes and grow wheat, barley, oats, lupins and canola. He said Chum was built to jump and had proved her worth as a sheep dog. “Her dad was a good working sheep dog and mum was a domestic dog, but very well trained,” he said. “She’s very good in the yards, which is handy because most of my work is done in the yard, and she loves jumping, loves running, just loves all that stuff.” Also competing this year were Newdegate’s Jos Butcher with her female kelpie/doberman cross Ada, and Susie McDonald with her male border collie/kelpie cross Alfie, who tied for first place in 2021. Southern Cross local Jade Mooney rounded out the competition with her male kelpie Paddy, with the runners-up all maxing out at 1.93m. The event kicked off with a performance by former Field Days committee president Craig Newman’s tiny Maltese cross Diesel, who had the crowd in stitches navigating a series of hay bales. Competition co-ordinator Alison Spencer said the main aim was to get the dogs over the jump as safely as possible. “Some of them were not focused to start with and had no comprehension of what they were actually being asked to do in a couple of cases, but then they just gained in confidence,” she said. “They were all very, very capable. A lot of it comes down to the connection with their owner, of course, and you can see the dog wanting to do the right thing.” Ms Spencer was impressed by all the dogs but said Chum was a sight to behold. “Chum was very well controlled and totally loved her owner … it was lovely to see that connection,” she said. “She leapt off the ground so enthusiastically and just wanted to have a go at it.” SEE THE PICTURES