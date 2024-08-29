Next-generation Newdegate farmer Trenton Hams has pieced together a combine harvester model using Lego bricks as an educational exercise to understand the working components of a real machine. The bright 18-year-old, who is keen to study agricultural business at the University of WA, designed and constructed the model without any instructions using his own initiative to add in several authentic functions. “I made it more than a Lego toy — not an easy task,” he said. “It’s an accurate representation of a real machine.” Mr Hams took about two months to build the model which coincided with his first go at driving his family’s combine harvester during last year’s crop harvest. Using many electric motors and a remote control, the model drives, steers and spins its header reel while internal working components detail the threshing and cleaning system. There is also a moving auger that swings out to unload grain. “I built it mainly for fun, but also to showcase the impressive and complex inner workings,” Mr Hams said. “There are very impressive feats of engineering that goes into the real machines. “I think my model is a great opportunity for a large, complicated official Lego set.” Mr Hams posted his model on Lego Ideas, a crowdfunding site that allows fans to create a potential set idea. If an idea gets 10,000 supporters in a given time frame, it is reviewed by the Lego Group and has a chance of becoming an official set. At the time of writing, Mr Hams had 559 supporters with 345 days to go. Asked if he would consider building another model, his reply was in tune with the current anticipation of remote-control agricultural machinery destined to lighten the workload. His aim after a university education, with school breaks directed at Poll Merino sheep work on the family farm, would be to return to the farm and take up the challenges of modern agriculture. “I am keen to continue the tradition of a mixed farming system using the best innovation,” Mr Hams said. “It’s a bit perplexing some of the challenges we face, but I feel proud to be following in the footsteps of my parents and grandparents, who have inspired me along my way.” “I’m also a big fan of Newdegate field days, looking over the headers mostly and new technology — possibly I could see myself designing them, but basically just want to understand the machinery and be able to talk the language.” Mr Hams’ combine model will be displayed at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days art exhibition and competition area on September 4 and 5.