An impressive crowd turned out to watch the Young Farmer challenge at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 4, with two age groups running for the first time. Contestants in the 14 to 30 category were up first, with three teams of four contestants competing for a total of $1000 cash in prize money sponsored by Great Southern Fuels. The course, designed by Tim Walter for the second year running, included a variety of challenging tests in a speed event. Teams had two members each end of the course, with the starting point jumping out of a swag and into the milking pen to decant a cup of milk from a less than helpful poddy calf. Once the cup was filled and placed on a chair, each contestant had to run to consume a less than appetising “breakfast” — with a choice of raw egg, can of baked beans, frozen pie or dry Weet-Bix. The next task involved sorting 10 lupin seeds from a container of wheat. Contestants then had to roll a full wool bale three metres, before stopping to catch a yabby from a murky dam water reservoir. The yabbies were big and impossible to see, but were caught and put to the side. Contestants then ran to jump over an export bale of hay and tag their next team member. The winning team consisted of Great Southern Grammar schoolmates Mitchell Haley of Pingrup, Hamish Medway of Lake King, Pierce Newman of Varley and Daniel Fisher of Ongerup. The boys, all 18, said the event was “exciting and exhilarating” to be a part of. It was the second year competing for Mr Newman, who was the team member brave enough to down the raw egg, shell and all. Mr Medway was also in his second year as a competitor, with Mr Hawley and Mr Fisher first timers. All four boys were thrilled to have won the competition and share the prize money between them. For the first time this year, a junior section of the event was run for competitors aged between nine and 14. Four teams competed with a slightly modified course — minus the breakfast or need to roll the heavy wool bale. Sponsoring this event was Elders with $400 cash prize money to the winning team. The winning team consisted of Bryce Curruthers, 12, Levi Argent, 11, Mitchell Gooding, 11, and Darcy Pelham, 11. All the boys are from Lake Grace and were over the moon to have won their age class. The Australian Young Farmer competition has been running since 2009, allowing young farmers to test their expertise in a series of challenges showcasing the knowledge and skills required in agriculture today. These challenges can be anything from animal handling to fencing, driving tractors, putting out fires, first aid, heavy lifting and transport. As a Royal Agricultural Society event, once a year the cream of the crop from each State come together to battle it out for the title of national champion. Teams must first compete at a local level through a Royal Agricultural Society affiliated event, with winning teams then given the opportunity to compete at a regional level. Regional level winners then progress to the State finals, held during each State’s royal show, with all winners then invited to attend the national finals.