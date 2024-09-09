The “Next Generation” was celebrated at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days, evoking the importance of adding young people’s contribution towards rural community success. Field days president Ashley McDonald welcomed a large crowd to the “Next Gen” themed event, held on September 4 and 5, explaining that it was meaningful to all areas of the community — family, farming, technology, research, and industry. “We have experienced many challenges in agriculture industry in the last 12 months, and as we continue to navigate through these, we celebrate the tendency and strength of our regional communities and their determination to adapt and progress for the next generation,” he said. “Events such as our field days are building blocks of our regions and contribute strongly to the wealth and well-being of our regional towns. “Initiatives that are delivered and driven by community, providing cohesion and a sense of pride within our towns and punch above their weight in outcomes, allows us to grow and thrive in challenging times.” Mr McDonald acknowledged the incredible volunteer hours that went into making the field days the success it has been for 52 years. “Not only due the drive and dedication of our committee and the drive and dedication of our committee, but also the support and commitment of our whole community,” he said. “I also would like to recognise the vision and unwavering contribution from our sponsors, they offer long-term support that is integral to the growth and evolution of our event, our town and regional WA. “This year’s event is shaping up to be action-packed as we enjoy new and exciting line-ups with some innovative competitions — from the Moylan Grain Silos battle of the bands, a silent disco plus live music, to the Whitford Fertilisers fireworks.” He said it was exciting that the field days launched the inaugural junior farmer challenge, as well as the “luscious looks” in the new mullet competition. “This year we welcome K9 Connections that is showcasing dog agility — amazing skills of dogs through a course,” Mr McDonald said. “We thank our patrons who support our event, and we hope you all enjoy the 2024 field days.” The Shire of Lake Grace president Len Armstrong said the event brings benefited three neighbouring townships including Lake Grace, Lake King, Varley. “The shire welcomes all exhibitors and sponsors, for some of you, the cost to be part of this is considerable,” he said. “Thanks to the entire Newdegate community, you are representative of what a collective cohesive community can achieve, which flows into what other shires can achieve.” Although the weather brought wind and rain conditions with spots of welcome sunshine, the Newdegate crowds were back in force and attendance was up on last year. Guest speaker, ABC Landline host Pip Courtney, said her look around the field days found great sheep and thrilling dog jumping. “I know nothing about machinery, having a lack of knowledge about how things work, but I save my curiosity for people — I am very privileged in my job to find out what’s going on under the bonnet of people,” she said. “There are any moving parts to field days — I tip my hat to the organisers. “It’s amazing that such a small community can put on such a big event, and to do it every year tells me that this is a great place to live, and the best communities are those where volunteering is strong.” Ms Courtney said civil duty or giving back heart was in decline in the cities. “The cities tend to leave it (duty) to the council, the school, the state and federal government, but it’s not in decline in the bush,” she said. “The theme next generation, good on you — communities that make the next generation a priority tend to hand onto their young people, or after leaving for employment or education, they come back and bring partners with them. “Several academics in NSW studied rural towns to see why some thrived and others withered away, they discovered one ingredient was the quality, number, and diverse age range of community leaders.” Ms Courtney said communities that told young people that there was no role for them until they were sporting grey hair, don’t do as well as those that valued and encouraged young generation contribution. “Spreading that load around with new leaders and succession planning makes for vibrant towns,” she said. “It is a special time in rural Australia, COVID showed that many jobs could be done remotely. “There are nearly 10 jobs for every aged graduate and enough time has passed with the pandemic moves to the bush to be analysed and written about.” She there had been significant wins based on people that moved to the bush. “They gained a certain sense of community, experienced a relief from the massive capital city mortgages and long commutes,” Ms Courtney said. “The gift of time allowed them to spend more time with family, time to give back to their new communities and take part, and even time to follow some dreams. “The arts including painting, theatre, sculpture, are a reliable indicator of a thriving community. She said the best people that know how to use social media were young people. “Social media allowed for massive rewards, for example when young Asian tourists posted pictures of a pink salt lake in Victoria, it caused a tourism boom,” Ms Courtney said. “The town paid nothing — empty shops have been resurrected, there are new jobs, new food and accommodation businesses. “So, tap into the energy and enthusiasm of young people, positivity is self-perpetuating — thriving towns enlist their young.” “There is a strong sense of community across Australia. She said some people put a negative spin on country life — “everyone is up in everyone’s business — new arrivals are treated with suspicion”. “I don’t think there is that much truth to it, I encourage you to start calling that out, it’s a cliché and not all are true, so turn the narrative around — in rural Australia, people look after each other,” Ms Courtney said. She said one of the biggest reasons towns thrive was the quality and quantity of community leaders, but having a few people hold key roles for a long time was not so good. “Spreading roles’ around, regular renewal of community positions and leadership jobs and having different age groups involved…very good,” Ms Courtney said. “Sometimes, one person’s vision can transform a town.” She said rural people needed to accept that the views of city people would not stop impacting on rural Australia, particularly in dealing with animals and landscapes. “For your own mental health, you need to understand this, so you’re not surprised each time there is a new rule,” Ms Courtney said. “Understand it and anticipate it and head towards it without being pushed or legislative. “Laws are written for the poorest performers and worst-case scenarios — call out those who threaten your industry and maybe a more palpable solution is help those poor performers to do a better job.” Ms Courtney said the media industry was a failing business model — “streamers are kicking free to air TV to death”. “Social media is often a source of dodgy news, proper news isn’t respective anymore, news avoidance is the latest trend that is bad for people in my business,” she said. “Many people are retreating from news to binge watch Netflix, Instagram, pod casts and audio books, the media is flirting with its own Kodak moment. “Cost cutting is also driving change, each bit of new equipment reduces the number of people to do our jobs…many industries are being buffeted by fast-paced change, the only option is to adapt or get out.” Ms Courtney said never had farming been in a “sweeter spot culturally”; in the US with Yellowstone, a fictional and cowboy intrigue, and in the UK real-life farming with Jeremy Clarkson. “He is the best thing to happen to the reputation of farming and farmers in living memory — millions will be in awe of what farmers have to juggle to make a living,” she said. “People are interested and can be sympathetic, it shows the power of storytelling, something ag has a huge opportunity to use to its advantage.”