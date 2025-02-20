There will be no electoral booth at Wagin Woolorama this year, with those keen to cast their vote encouraged to do so early or head to the polling booth in town. It has been eight years since the WA Electoral Commission orchestrated a mobile polling booth at the State’s biggest sheep show, when farmers and attendees cast their votes in 2017. Several thousand people headed to the polling booth surrounded by cattle, sheep, poultry and tractors at that event. It was the second time the WAEC set up the booth at Woolorama, having done so the first time in 2013. About 3000 people cast their WA State election vote at the 2013 Woolorama — about 13,000 fewer than expected. At the time, returning officer for the Wagin electorate Karen Ward said many people cast their votes en route to Woolorama at towns on arterial roads. Absentee votes and regular votes can be cast. Woolorama president Fiona Dawson said the decision was out of organisers’ hands but it had been suggested the decision came down to the cost of setting up and manning the booth. Visitors to Wagin will be able to vote at a polling station at Wagin District High School on March 8, while the nearest early polling place will be located at Katanning Town Hall. A WAEC spokeswoman said while the Woolorama was an “iconic and popular event”, it did not meet “strict requirements to serve as a polling place”. “These requirements are in place to ensure the security of ballot papers, the efficient counting of votes and a smooth voting process for the public,” she said.