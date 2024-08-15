Women from across the Mid West and Wheatbelt came together at the 2024 Mingenew Midwest Expo for a networking brunch, discussing topics ranging from personal development to social issues. Geraldton-based not-for-profit Women Inspiring Better Business and the Rural Regional Remote Women’s Network of WA hosted the brunch, which took place on August 9 and ran from 9:30am to 11:00am. WIBBS deputy chair Kelly Eastough was the event’s MC, and kicked off the morning by encouraging all the women in the room to strive to the future and “continue doing what we do best”. “Because we know living regionally is rewarding, and we wouldn’t have it any other way, but is also challenging,” Ms Eastough told the crowd. WA Agriculture, Food and Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis and Labor Member for the Agricultural Region Sandra Carr were both in attendance. Ms Jarvis, who was a past RRR Network CEO, said women-based groups such as WIBB and the RRR Network were “very close” to her heart in her opening speech. “... I understand how powerful these groups can be, and what value they add to women at different stages of their life or their career journeys,” she said. During the brunch, Ms Eastough hosted a panel discussion which involved insights from rural GP Pippin Holmes, CBH Group’s Geraldton zone general manager Colette Newton, Planfarm’s Jacquie Warr and RRR network vice-chair Fleur Thompson. One topic raised during the discussion was figuring out how to help yourself out of “crisis mode”. Ms Thompson said setting boundaries and creating space for one’s self was important to “figure out what you really are here for in the world”. “Perhaps the starting place is to take two minutes at some point ... just to reflect on where you’re at in your life, and what you would like to be different, and allow yourself to connect inwards,” she said. Ms Thompson also spoke about ways rural women can achieve personal development, and how it can be done with the help of the local communities. “The main way to find opportunities is to connect with other people,” she said. “Reach out to somebody who you might think is inspirational or has done something you want to do. Track them down in Coles!”