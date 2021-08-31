A two-year-old border collie owned by Badgingarra farmhand Ryan Skamp has taken out the inaugural beginners category of the annual Working Dog Competition at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

Mr Skamp was “surprised but really happy” to take out the competition and win $100 on the second day of Expo.

It was only the second working dog competition the pair had entered but the most successful after they were “disqualified in the first 30 seconds” of their first try in Jurien Bay last year.

Bailey was bred by Eneabba farmer Gary Dring and had another owner before Mr Skamp took him on about a year ago.

“We have done a bit of sheep work together now and a bit of training to prepare,” he said.

“He’s a very polite dog, he gets on well with stock, he is well-natured and nice to be around but has good intensity to get the job done. There is a lot of willingness in him; he is a hardy dog.”

Camera Icon Yarralonga Kelpies owner Nigel Armstrong with Doc. Credit: Countryman

While Bailey’s specialty is working in the paddocks, Mr Skamp said his “good stamina” impressed while working the mob of 15 sheep in the yards.

The pair had to load up a drench race, draft the sheep and round them up during a 10-minute competition.

“We had a bit of a block-up in the race where a sheep turned around and they took a while to move,” Mr Skamp said.

“This is the first beginners competition and even so, it can be intimidating to go out there in front of your mates.

“But it is good practice.”

Camera Icon Yarralonga Kelpies owner Nigel Armstrong does a demonstration during the Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Countryman

Yarralonga Kelpies owner Nigel Armstrong, who organised the competition with his wife Joan, said the new category was the perfect chance to get new people into dog shows.

Mr Armstrong also held a demonstration on the first day of Expo with some of his 10 kelpies.

“We have a lot of experienced guys now, so it is a good way to get people into the competition,” he said.

“There were about four entrants that hadn’t tried out before. They might make mistakes, but it doesn’t matter. It is just great for people to see what their dog can do.”

Long-term entrant Simon Brandenberg, of Carnamah, took out the main Working Dog Competition.