WA’s biggest sheep show has proven this year’s theme, Remaining an Icon, a fitting motif after thousands of people flocked through the gates of for two days of fun at Wagin Woolorama. Wagin Agricultural Society president Fiona Dawson said both Woolorama and the town’s giant ram, Bart, had put the Great Southern town on the map and were “icons of the community”. Each year, Woolorama celebrates the best of what regional WA has to offer — with prestigious livestock competitions, a large trade and consumer fair, free entertainment for all ages, fashion parades, and much more. Woolorama media and marketing officer Darcey Ward, 29, was the event’s Rural Ambassador for 2025, taking the reins from last year’s ambassador Jack Stallard. When asked her favourite memories of attending the event as a child, Ms Ward said it was the perfect opportunity to have a Friday off school and spend two days socialising and seeing animals. White Suffolk sheep were at the fore of the British and Australasian Sheep section at this year’s Wagin Woolorama as the modern Australian breed celebrates 40 years. British and Australasian Sheep competition steward Roy Addis, who took on the role for the first time this year, said the breed’s birthday was a major talking point in the sheep shed at WA’s biggest sheep show. But the fun isn’t over just yet. The Woolorama grounds will come alive in the evening of March 8 for the hugely popular Wagin Woolorama Rodeo, where Rodeo Queen of WA Elyse Barry will make an appearance. For those partial to a tipple, Busselton-based Beyond Distilling has created a special gin called Rams Jam to celebrate the Wagin Woolorama and the town’s giant ram Bart celebrating his 40th birthday. SEE THE PICTURES