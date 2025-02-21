Newly crowned WA Rodeo Queen Elyse Barry will proudly parade the Australian flag for her first time at the Wagin Woolorama Rodeo, as she takes part in the pageantry of the Grand Entry team to open the event on March 8 at 2pm. Ms Barry said it was her love of horses and a desire to better herself were what reined her into being crowned at the New Year’s Eve Rodeo in Mogumber. She aims to continue the traditional role of representing rodeo at Wagin Woolorama The Dumbleyung resident lived in Wagin for 13 years, before moving to the town known for Donald Campbell’s famous 1964 world water speed record on Lake Dumbleyung years ago. It’s Ms Barry’s first time being involved in Woolorama for several years, a position she doesn’t take lightly with the junior rodeo scene “exploding” in recent times. More than 10 competitors aged under 18 travelled to WA to represent the State in the national finals last year, after qualifying in State-based competitions including Wagin Woolorama. “My role this year is to promote rodeo and encourage the younger generation,” she said. The WA rodeo scene includes up to 15 different events between Albany and Kununurra, all of which are point-scoring events with the top three places in junior and senior divisions gaining points. The points accumulate throughout the year, with the top point-scorers qualifying for the national competition held at the end of each season. “The more rodeos you attend and the more you are in the top three or four placings, the more likely you are to taking out a State award for the year is increased immensely,” Ms Barry said. Ms Barry paid tribute to the volume of fundraising and community effort to encourage riders to travel across the State and to Tamworth to take their spot on the national stage. “The Wagin Woolorama Rodeo holds a big place in my heart, being from Wagin,” she said. Ms Barry first started rodeo more than 20 years ago but has taken it up seriously the past three years and will take part in barrel racing at Woolorama. “The dust, bands and cowboys . . . it was all really exciting, I fell in love with it,” she said. “Being rodeo queen has always been a dream of mine, it just took a decade to sum up the courage. “You have to be able to ride your horse parading a flag. “We have to attend every rodeo in WA, and I have to organise a grand entry team, there is six to 10 girls to bear all the flags to represent the countries with rodeo origins.”