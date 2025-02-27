Wagin’s beloved ram Bart will celebrate his 40th birthday this year, with hopes the community will throw their support behind a new art competition in March and special celebrations in May to mark the occasion. At 9m tall and 13m long, the four-tonne steel and fibreglass monument has become a popular stop for those travelling along Great Southern Highway. Bart was designed by late sculptor Andrew Hickson and installed in 1985 at a cost of $34,000. In honour of the legend’s anniversary, Wagin Woolorama art steward Fiona Dawson said the show had created a new class called the Artist’s Impression of Wagin’s Big Ram. Bart’s official birthday bash will be held at his feet at Wetlands Park on Saturday May 10, one day after his official birthday on May 9. Ms Dawson said the new art class was open to people working in any medium aside from photography, with paintings, textiles and sculptures expected to be entered by artists of all ages. “Bart is iconic to our community . . . and is a huge icon for Woolorama,” she said. “This is an opportunity to honour our big ram across a range of mediums.” Ms Dawson said it was important to note the winning piece would be an “acquisition prize”, meaning the Shire would buy the winning piece for a $1000 prize and put it on display. Shire of Wagin chief executive Kenneth Palmer said the winning artwork would probably be displayed in the shire office. Ms Dawson said the art competition was a “display first, sell second” showcase, with plenty of entries flying out the door each year. Activities to honour Bart at Woolorama will include ‘Bart’s Highway’ activity trail drawing inspiration from The Perth Royal Show’s Yellow Brick Road, as well as a Bart-themed colouring competition for children. “We want kids to travel around the showgrounds and visit different parts of the show,” Ms Dawson said. BART’S PARTY Bart’s home at Wetlands Park will come alive for an afternoon event stretching into the early evening, with music and food trucks on May 10. “It’s the perfect opportunity to recognise the groups and people who had the vision to construct Bart,” Mr Palmer said. “He is owned by the community, which is unusual in terms of Australian big things. “Bart is the property of the shire, and thus the community.” Mr Palmer said he loved to see people stopping to visit Bart at his home next to the shire office. “For many West Australians, visiting Bart is a reason to stretch their legs on road trips to the Great Southern,” he said. “I love talking to the folks that stop and take photos of him. Our community welcomes those visitors.”