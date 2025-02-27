Wagin Woolorama: Darcey Ward named 2025 Rural Ambassador

A town-wide search to find a rural ambassador has led the Wagin Woolorama committee to find a brilliant candidate a little closer to home. Woolorama media and marketing officer Darcey Ward, 29, has been named the event’s Rural Ambassador for 2025, taking the reins from last year’s ambassador Jack Stallard. Ms Ward has called Wagin home for most of her life. She spent her childhood in the town her mother also grew up in before spending 15 years in the Kimberley and a year in the South West. “In time, I found my way back to Wagin and couldn’t be happier to be here,” she said. It was after moving home to Wagin in 2016 that she met husband Jay Ward, who she has known since the age of two and was a key reason for her “sticking around”. The couple live on a farm near Dumbleyung, leasing the farmland and running their business, Ward Earthmoving Co. Ms Ward joined the Woolorama committee in 2020 to manage its COVID-19 protocols, and was hard at work when it was cancelled because of then-premier Mark McGowan’s 11th-hour COVID restrictions. Her journey to taking on the rural ambassador role started off as “a bit of a joke” when Ms Ward took on the Woolorama treasurer role just one year later. After a two-year break, she is back on the committee and has taken on the important role of wrangling the Woolorama’s media contacts, as well as that of rural ambassador. “I’m really looking forward to it . . . I would say I am nervous but also excited,” she said. “I come to Woolorama each year, and it is such a valuable asset to the town. “It’s so important to get people involved in the lead-up and organisation of the event, as well as on the actual day itself.” It is an exciting time for rural ambassadors across WA, with the national Rural Ambassador Awards ceremony happening in Perth in 2026. Woolorama president Fiona Dawson congratulated Ms Ward on the rural ambassador role, saying it was important to select someone who had a “strong belief in the value of Woolorama”. When asked her favourite memories of attending the event as a child, Ms Ward said it was the perfect opportunity to have a Friday off school and spend two days socialising and seeing animals. These days, she brings her children Alfie, 4, and Silvie, 2, along to the event. A big motivation for her taking on the role was to showcase the work mothers do in regional communities, and the many hats they wear as parents and volunteers. “I’d love to create more of an appreciation of what country mothers do, and what a modern-day rural mum does and what value they bring to the community,” she said. The Ward family are passionate advocates for improving mental health in the bush, and together co-ordinated an event called Growing Connections and Harvesting Resilience last year. The luncheon attracted plenty of guests and speakers with a focus on “reminding people they aren’t alone”. “Rural people are really resilient and make things work in hard times,” Ms Ward said. Wagin Woolorama will be held March 7 and 8.