Wagin Woolorama: Fibre Hub to showcase Angora goats, alpacas

It’s WA’s biggest sheep show, but Angora goats and alpacas — and the benefits they can bring — will be the focus of a new Fibre Hub launching at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. The brainchild of Wagin Woolorama president Fiona Dawson, the Fibre Hub aims to showcase how the two animals can fit in on both broadacre and small farmers’ properties, as well as how their wool can be used and the financial benefits both can bring. Angora goat mohair is highly regarded across the world, and more Australian producers are needed to meet global demand. Ms Dawson said she had fond memories of sashing goats when she held the title of Miss Woolorama in 1987, and was eager to see their return to the show. “We wanted to display different types of fibre and the way they can be used in fashion, and the diverse way our land can be used,” she said. “There is a conversation to be had about how Angora goats can complement a Merino flock . . . providing a new fleece cut that cuts twice per year for $80/kg.” Spearheading the Fibre Hub is Goomalling resident Dr Gina Woods, who started farming goats three years ago as a way to regenerate her land. The academic-turned-goat farmer said she had been approached by Ms Dawson to bring goats and alpacas to the show, and jumped at the opportunity to support such an important event. “It is so important to support rural fibre, and we see how often artificial fibres are promoted, and that is to the detriment of wool,” she said. “I reached out to my network to bring together people with different fibres.” Based in Goomalling, Dr Woods runs 600 acres with about 200 goats and a handful of alpacas to protect her goats from predators. Starting with 23 rescue animals at the beginning of 2022, she has grown her Angora flock to about 200 during the past three years, and has a big focus on genetics. She has launched a selective coupling program to make the breed more productive and ethical to farm. “We are trying to get more size into our Angora goats . . . we want them to be genetically tough with dense fleece,” Dr Woods said. “If we are going to our Merino community and saying ‘here is a way to boost your on-farm income’, we need to make sure they are tough and have some size on them.” Dr Woods said adding Angora goats to an existing Merino operation was relatively smooth, with similar infrastructure required, including shearing sheds. Her wool is sold to Fremantle Wool Trading as well as local fibre artists, with the mohair shipped to South Africa through local or overseas brokers. Dr Woods said it was estimated there were 500-600 Angora goats in WA, spread across a handful of breeders who hoped to import new genetics from South Australia later this year. “They are super gentle, non-aggressive, very docile animals who don’t fight,” she said. The Fibre Hub will also include displays of long coloured wool, spinning and milling, and natural fibre artwork. AgriFutures Ausralia will also showcase its goat fibre project promoting Angora goats and cashmere fibres. The Handweavers, Spinners and Dyers Guild of Western Australia will attend and put on a live display showcasing how various fibres can be turned into garments. Also on display will be decorative works by natural fibre artists. Dr Woods plans to showcase how to shear an Angora goat — something that needs to be done twice a year. Animal welfare will also be a key focus of the Fibre Hub, as well as farmer returns. “Value adding makes a huge difference to your income,” Dr Woods said.