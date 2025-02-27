Wagin Woolorama’s Merino and Poll Merino competition is embracing the digital age, with two eID stick readers on offer for farmers to use during the event courtesy of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. Each year, about 25 studs bring their best to show in the event across a total 43 classes in the Woolorama’s famed sheep shed on Kitchener Street. The competition will be tough this year, with the Ledwith family of Kolindale Merino and Poll Merino stud in Dudinin winning the top gong last year, claiming their first supreme exhibit title. Merino steward Peter Foley said about 120 sheep were expected to be exhibited at Woolorama, just shy of the about 140 seen last year. The long-serving steward heaped praise on WA’s sheep breeders, saying they had done an “amazing job” — leading to many farmers choosing to buy their sheep within the State’s high-quality gene pool. “The sheep are all fantastic . . . the WA Merino breed is fantastic,” Mr Foley said. “We have done a really good job to be able to keep the micron to 18-20, and the sheep in WA are just amazing. “You see a lot of farmers buying each other’s sheep . . . and that’s because our breeding pool is just so good.” Keep the Sheep campaign manager Ben Sutherland, of Ravensthorpe, will open the Merino and Poll Merino competition at 8.30am on the Friday morning, and plans to deliver a speech to a big crowd. Mr Foley said it was tradition for a guest speaker to open the event, with prior speakers including Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, and Fletcher International Exports founder Roger Fletcher. “Politicians are always walking around the show, they like to be seen . . . but it gives us an opportunity to showcase our industry,” Mr Foley said. “It’s a chance for farmers to either give them an earful or have a chat.” WA sheep breeders preparing for eID tags to become mandatory by July 1 2026 will have their chance to test out two stick readers at Woolorama, with discounted prices for 2025 white identification tags on offer for the rest of the calendar year. The eID tags contain a microchip that can be read with a scanning wand or panel reader, allowing for information to be uploaded to the National Livestock Identification System database. Mr Foley said about 20 per cent of the sheep showcased at last year’s Woolorama had been electronically tagged, with expectations “about another 10 per cent” might be scanned this year. While times might be tough for sheep farmers in WA, with the Federal Government’s live sheep export ban looming, there was some upside, he said. “Prices have started well this year . . . despite how many sheep are on the market,” Mr Foley said. “The market is holding up . . . we hope it will still be that way in March.” Woolorama has long been the most competitive sheep show in WA, with more than 500 entries submitted at the competition’s peak in the 1980s across the Merino and Poll Merino competition.