With 120 years behind the Wagin Agricultural Society, it’s never too late for change, particularly when tasked with providing a safer Wagin Woolorama show for the public, exhibitors and the many volunteers. Woolorama volunteer coordinator Maxine McKenzie said last year was the first time the formal volunteer registration was put in place to provide the society’s management committee with an improved communication format. “The committee discovered what each volunteer does to meet the obligations under the new work, health and safety legislation,” she said. “The updated volunteer registration was well received by Woolorama head stewards who organised the proper forms to be completed. “We recorded 215 registered volunteers at last year’s show, of these 140 were Woolorama volunteers, assisting the competitions, rodeo, fashion parade, catering and show office — 110 were service and sporting club volunteers assisting with ground control, parking, (the) licensed bar and trade fair support.” Ms McKenzie said Woolorama volunteers were generally organised by head stewards to assist with the running of their sections, and they were always looking for additional help. She said service club volunteers were organised by their club which takes on a function for which the club received payment — “this is a great fundraiser for the club and helps to engage more community members in Woolorama”. “I encourage people wanting to volunteer to contact the Woolorama main office,” she said. “Woolorama is so ingrained in the community, it provides a marvellous opportunity to be involved in something special. “A hallmark of Woolorama’s success has been based on automatic self-direction for so many years — people get on with it.” Ms McKenzie said people had acted safely and responsibly for many years, then all of a sudden the legislation changed and things had to be documented and put in a governance framework. “It’s something that has been imposed on society,” she said. “How to cut to the chase to make it a safe show without being overwhelmed by all the legislation, so the people get the right information at the right time — it may mean filling out a form and signing an agreement. “It is recognising the modern world in which we live in — but we have to find the right balance.” Ms McKenzie said an online volunteer induction was also available and a written format was put in place this year to roll out improved safety documentation. “We seek to promote safety awareness and safe practises for all involved in the running of Woolorama,” she said. Woolorama vice president Fiona Dawson said last year was a bit “frantic” with politicians showing up and “all of a sudden” WorkSafe arrived — “putting the fear of God into everyone”. “They pointed out lots of things and we’ve invited them to a trade fest — they are keen to make things safe and we would like to build a relationship,” she said. “Their catch cry is ‘what is reasonably practicable’ — the first phase is to educate people who are at Woolorama, a major rural event. “It would be good for Woolorama to have some workshops in the future with an aim to be a leader in the field on regulations and risk management plans.”