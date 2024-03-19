The 51st annual Wagin Woolorama drew another huge crowd, with more than 21,000 people descending on the small Wheatbelt town for WA’s biggest sheep show on March 8 and 9. As well as the ever-popular sheep competitions and fashion parade, other drawcards included a sold-out rodeo and demonstrations by celebrity butcher and chef Vince Garreffa. Plenty of kids’ attractions and 337 exhibitors pedalling everything from machinery to gourmet produce meant there was something for everyone this year. “It was a very successful event — the oval was full, and I think everybody had a great time,” Woolorama president Paul Powell said. “I’m just absolutely blown away by the increase in innovation each year. The machinery is always getting bigger, the livestock were excellent, as always, and there was a lot of new stuff to see.” The 2025 Wagin Woolorama will be held on March 7 and 8.