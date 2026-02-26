Wagin Woolorama rolls on with the changes

In a changing world, Wagin Woolorama remains relevant to showcase the importance of agriculture and the WA rural community that shares in its support. This year’s theme, Harvesting Rural Spirit, pays homage to the commitment of the Woolorama organising committee, the returning trades fair businesses, and the public who keep coming back to the show every year to enjoy its success. This rural community event has gained further appreciation since its fight for financial survival was brought to attention during the cancellation of the 2022 Woolorama because of COVID-19. Wagin Agricultural Society president Fiona Dawson said she was near bursting in tears when the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s livestock section director Paul Maisey announced on November 11 a “show -aving grant” would be available for the next three years. From the $22.1 million Federal Government’s Showcasing Australian Agriculture — Regional Trade Events program, the Wagin Agricultural Society will receive $300,000 over three years to deliver Wagin Woolorama. Also adding to the coffers, Ms Dawson announced $40,000 would be forthcoming from a Lotteries West grant, and a $10,000 allocation from money given to the Royal Agricultural Society of WA for its WA Agricultural Show Grant application to the State Government. Ms Dawson said the financial support said everything about Wagin Woolorama and what a fantastic effort the community did to put it on. “I am eternally grateful for this acknowledgement of our community and this event,” she said. “We are going to have a cracker of a show this year.” Ms Dawson said Woolorama would have an enormous splash of entertainment, product launches, and a fantastic book launch about award-winning recipes from around Australia, topped off with the introduction of Kids in the Kitchen. “Author Liz Harfull will launch her blue-ribbon cookery book, and WA food ambassador Don Hancey will bring Kids in the Kitchen and give food demonstrations using local and Indigenous produce,” she said. “Our fashion parades featuring natural fibres will include a prior short series of conversations with Newdegate Machinery Field Days vice-president Stephanie Clarke-Loyd, who will converse with invited guests.” Ms Clarke-Lloyd said her aim was to connect people to agriculture through stories and experience. “This initiative was designed to share people’s stories about farming, the land and rural life, and their connection to Woolorama,” she said. “It will highlight our invited guests’ roles in agriculture, and what it might look like in the future. “We will explore the impact of Woolorama and the importance of regional shows.” This year’s event will be held on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at the Wagin Showground. Gates open at 9am, and tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for concessions. CBH Group has again sponsored free entry for children. Each year, Woolorama celebrates the best of what regional WA has to offer with prestigious livestock competitions, a large trade and consumer fair, free entertainment for all ages, fashion parades, and much more. Kojonup sheep breeding technician Brittany Were, 29, has been named the event’s rural ambassador for 2026, taking the reins from last year’s ambassador Darcey Ward, Typically, Woolorama has more than 900 competition entrants submitting more than 2800 entries across many competitions, from art to wool, each year. The Woolorama trade fair attracts about 350 exhibitors each year, and about 27 stewards and more than 50 judges are involved. For many patrons, the Merino and Poll Merino, British and Australasian sheep breeds, wool, cattle, goat and poultry judging is the highlight of their visit to Woolorama. Other activities involving livestock include the popular shearing competition, sheepdog trials from March 5 onwards, and the dog high jump competition on March 7. Horses in action events will be held on March 7, and the return of the 10th Light Horse Have a Go Day will be conducted with troops mounted on Dudley Park Walers to celebrate the legacy of the Australian Light Horse. As always, there will be plenty on offer for children, including face painting, pony rides, an animal petting zoo, and other free activities. On Saturday March 7, starting at 5.30pm, the grounds will come alive with the thrills and spills of the popular Wagin Woolorama Rodeo, with the new re-located arena at the west side of Woolorama Way near gate 2. Rodeo tickets are $25 for adults, and children under 16 will be admitted for $5.