Quality will be key when more than 100 shearers and woolhandlers bring their best to the boards at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. Widely regarded as WA’s most prestigious shearing event, the Woolhandling Competition and Clean Shear Competition attracts entrants from across the State with a huge focus on clean and professional skill. A total 59 shearers took part last year, including 28 in the novice category, 16 in the intermediate and 15 in the open, as well as 22 wool handlers. It was Boyup Brook top gun shearer Luke Harding’s fourth time claiming the top prize — the open shearing title — against stiff competition, shearing 10 sheep in 15 minutes and 35 seconds with the lowest number of penalty points (17.10). WA Competition Shearing Association secretary Jen Carter said encouraging young shearers was a big focus of the event, which welcomed up-and-coming shearers from the State’s agricultural colleges. “It’s a fabulous experience for people across WA to see shearing and woolhandling,” she said. “We have a big focus on quality. “There is a perception out there that shearing is a bit rough, but it is not.” Judges are rotated each year to prevent any bias towards or against prior winners and the competition is affiliated with Sport Shear Australia, enabling winners to quality for national contests. Despite the competitive nature, Ms Carter said the event was aimed at encouraging “everyone to have a go”. The event is a clean shear, differing from a speed shear competition in that time is important but quality is key. “Time is important, but if you don’t have the quality right then you will lose points,” Ms Carter said. “We often say to entrants, get your quality right and the speed will come. “Less second cuts … it has to be done properly as we want to promote the wool industry.” Competition steward Shane Dawson said competitive shearers were buzzing after the 2024 Australian National Shearing and Woolhandling Competition was held in WA. “Having the national competition here shows that we have really good talent, and the fact we had people that placed is really great too,” he said. WA’s illustrious shearing circuit includes 10 competitions, eight of which include woolhandling. Competitors are awarded points across each show, with the top point scorers qualifying to enter the roving national competition — this year set to be held in Jamestown, South Australia, in October. In a modern-day twist, entries for this year’s Woolhandling Competition and Clean Shear Competition will need to be submitted online by Friday, February 21. Previously, the committee took paper entries in the morning but it is hoped the new method will free up time on the day of the event.