Cooking, knitting and crochet, jams and preserves will be the drawcard at this year’s Wagin Woolorama with judges and stewards prepped for strong crowd interest. After moving to Wagin in 2023, Diana Langford will be looking forward to her first service to Woolorama as the new cooking section steward. “I love to cook, desserts are my speciality,” she said with a delicious carrot cake in hand. Taking up a role as apprentice judge in the cooking section, Fiona Hetherington will work with experienced head judge Margaret Sutherland. “I learned to cook from my mother and look forward to working under Margaret to gain further experience,” Ms Hetherington said. The new knitting and crotchet section steward Jen Abel said she had always been a patron of Woolorama, as a resident of Wagin for 14 years. “I always attend Woolorama, and my first stop is the Wool Pavilion,” she said. “I love working with raw Merino wool, spinning it, then knitting and crocheting with a passion.” Four-year steward veteran of the jams and preserves section Wendy Steele said the quality and volume of entries were usually based on the season. “Last year the judge tasted 82 different entries, but refused to taste pickled eggs,” she said in fair warning. “There will be 19 different divisions, many of them jams, with fewer pickles and preserves. “Over the years, people have put some incredible entries in.” Ms Steele recommended that participants inspect their entries before the submission process to make sure they are edible. She said the competition wasn’t typically a battle of the sexes, but in the past two years the jam and preserve entries from men have been winning the top rosette prizes.