Search
thewest.com.au

Wagin Woolorama: Tears and cheers as 50th celebration of WA’s biggest sheep show declared open

Headshot of Cally Dupe
Cally DupeCountryman
Email Cally Dupe
Wagin Woolorama co-founder Malcolm Edward, life member Maurie Becker, Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell, and co-founder Ric McDonald cut the cake to open the 50th Wagin Woolorama.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama co-founder Malcolm Edward, life member Maurie Becker, Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell, and co-founder Ric McDonald cut the cake to open the 50th Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman

There were tears and cheers as the 50th celebration of the Wagin Woolorama kicked off with a special soiree for sponsors and supporters, one year later than originally planned but with more enthusiasm than a spritely Poll Dorset in the show ring.

Dozens of dignitaries gathered at the Wagin Showgrounds for a special night under the stars on March 9, the evening before the two-day celebration of wool and sheep kicked off.

Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell welcomed the crowd, before event co-founder Ric McDonald shared the story of how Woolorama was founded five decades ago.

In 1972, Mr McDonald and Malcolm Edward were young farm workers with a bold vision to rebrand what was then a small regional agriculture show and grow it into something bigger.

Having previously worked for Elders Wool, Mr Edward used his industry contacts to convince the company to bring along a core sampling machine, which was something of a novelty at the time.

Mr McDonald’s speech was followed by a few words from long-time Woolorama volunteer Maurie Becker, who told the crowd with a tear in his eye that his Woolorama gold pin was his proudest possession.

The trio — possibly Wagin’s three most well-known men — then cut the 50th anniversary cake to declare the event open.

Five decades on from its 1972 inception, Woolorama regularly attracts about 20,000 people over two days every March.

Wagin Woolorama co-founder Ric McDonald opens the 2023 Wagin Woolorama.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama co-founder Ric McDonald opens the 2023 Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Wagin Woolorama Horses in Action head steward Sue Dowson, of Wagin, and Robyn Webster, of Perth.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama Horses in Action head steward Sue Dowson, of Wagin, and Robyn Webster, of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Wagin Woolorama Patchwork, Quilting and Applique steward Lyn Pike and judge Jocelyn Leith, of Perth.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama Patchwork, Quilting and Applique steward Lyn Pike and judge Jocelyn Leith, of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Wagin Woolorama sheepdogs steward Peter Webster, Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight and Labor MLC Shelley Payne.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama sheepdogs steward Peter Webster, Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight and Labor MLC Shelley Payne. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Blights Haulage co-owners Murray Blight, Allison Blight, and Kyran Blight with Wagin Woolorama rodeo steward Jay Ward.
Camera IconBlights Haulage co-owners Murray Blight, Allison Blight, and Kyran Blight with Wagin Woolorama rodeo steward Jay Ward. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
ARB Corporation South West territory manager Aaron Terpkos, Julie Avery and Patmore Feeds sales manager Paul Avery, all of Perth.
Camera IconARB Corporation South West territory manager Aaron Terpkos, Julie Avery and Patmore Feeds sales manager Paul Avery, all of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Wagin Woolorama sheepdogs steward Peter Webster, Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight and Labor MLC Shelley Payne.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama sheepdogs steward Peter Webster, Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight and Labor MLC Shelley Payne. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Nutrien Wagin agriservices manager Dale Painter and Wagin Woolorama innovation manager Bryan Fitzpatrick.
Camera IconNutrien Wagin agriservices manager Dale Painter and Wagin Woolorama innovation manager Bryan Fitzpatrick. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Kath Powell, Maurie Beck and Di Dohle, all of Wagin.
Camera IconKath Powell, Maurie Beck and Di Dohle, all of Wagin. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Greg Brockway, Wagin, and Ailsa McDonald, of Perth.
Camera IconGreg Brockway, Wagin, and Ailsa McDonald, of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails