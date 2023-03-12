Wagin Woolorama: Tears and cheers as 50th celebration of WA’s biggest sheep show declared open
There were tears and cheers as the 50th celebration of the Wagin Woolorama kicked off with a special soiree for sponsors and supporters, one year later than originally planned but with more enthusiasm than a spritely Poll Dorset in the show ring.
Dozens of dignitaries gathered at the Wagin Showgrounds for a special night under the stars on March 9, the evening before the two-day celebration of wool and sheep kicked off.
Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell welcomed the crowd, before event co-founder Ric McDonald shared the story of how Woolorama was founded five decades ago.
In 1972, Mr McDonald and Malcolm Edward were young farm workers with a bold vision to rebrand what was then a small regional agriculture show and grow it into something bigger.
Having previously worked for Elders Wool, Mr Edward used his industry contacts to convince the company to bring along a core sampling machine, which was something of a novelty at the time.
Mr McDonald’s speech was followed by a few words from long-time Woolorama volunteer Maurie Becker, who told the crowd with a tear in his eye that his Woolorama gold pin was his proudest possession.
The trio — possibly Wagin’s three most well-known men — then cut the 50th anniversary cake to declare the event open.
Five decades on from its 1972 inception, Woolorama regularly attracts about 20,000 people over two days every March.
