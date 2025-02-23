WA Police’s major recruitment drive will extend to the Wagin Woolorama this year, with the organisation seeking people with ingenuity and resilience to join the force. Recruiting officers will man an exhibit at Woolorama’s with the hope of attracting people to join the organisation responsible for keeping West Australians safe. Officers from Katanning, Narrogin, Williams, Boddington and Albany will also visit the exhibit to talk to patrons and share their experiences of country policing and starting out in the force. New entrants to the force spend six months training at the WA Police Academy in Joondalup before spending 18 months of probation at a metro station with some country opportunity. Among those who have honed their craft in both the city and the country is Wagin police Sen. Sgt Neil Bohnen, who said the force was looking for people of all ages and demographics. He moved to Wagin last June, and said his first seven months had been nothing short of an adventure but attending his first Woolorama would definitely be a highlight. Sen. Sgt Bohnen started his 15-year policing career with the mandatory six months of training at the Police Academy, graduating in June 2009. He has spent about eight years of his career in the country, and about seven in the metro area. The Wagin police station is manned from 8am-4pm each day, with six police officers and a customer service officer working closely with stations across the Wheatbelt and Great Southern. “Like farmers, we help each other out and we work closely to man the district,” Sen. Sgt Bohnen said. “Country policing provides you opportunities you wouldn’t get in any other career . . . you can move around the State, see different things, learn about different parts of WA.” “For anyone that may not be into doing rodeo or farming, policing is a great way to be in the country and with plenty of opportunity to travel.” The WA Government pledged to boost the number of frontline police numbers by 950 by the middle of last year to stem the flow of officers leaving the force, but has struggled to meet that target. A vast number of police officers left the WA force after the COVID-19 pandemic, when State and international borders opened. Some of the major advertising efforts so far include a $1.5 million campaign encouraging people to become police officers. Sen. Sgt Bohnen said there was “no set age demographic” being targeted through the campaign, and it was about finding the new “future of policing”. In terms of characteristics, he said resilience was key for new recruits, as was “the ability to think outside the box, to be able to challenge ideas, along with empathy and quick thinking”. “The saying is, the police represent the community, and the community represent the police,” he said. “We are from all kinds of demographics and people with life experience bring even more.” One of the biggest roles for a country police officer was traffic safety, Sen. Sgt Bohnen said. Originally from South Africa, Sen. Sgt Bohnen moved to Western Australia when he was 20 and joined the force two years later as a way to give back to the community he had moved to. He said policing in Wagin was a good role in a community that was “not too small or not too big”. “This role gives me a good opportunity to be a leader within a smaller station,” Sen. Sgt Bohnen said. “Wagin is a great place.” Wagin Woolorama will be held on March 7 and 8.