Wagin Woolorama: White Suffolk breed celebrates 40 years

White Suffolk sheep will be at the fore of the British and Australasian Sheep section at this year’s Wagin Woolorama as the modern Australian breed celebrates 40 years. British and Australasian Sheep competition steward Roy Addis, who took on the role for the first time this year, said the breed’s birthday would be a major talking point in the sheep shed at WA’s biggest sheep show. The White Suffolks were the dominant breed in terms of entry numbers across the competition last year, with 108 entries from nine studs. Mr Addis said was a sign there was “a lot of confidence” in their performance as meat sheep. “We have a lot of confidence in our industry in terms of producing a prime lamb product, with prices at $7/kg,” he said. “The animals I have seen coming to Wagin is outstanding, I think our quality is on par with the Eastern States.” About 150 sheep representing seven breeds were entered across more than 70 classes in the competition last year, with four judges comparing animals from 28 studs — up five from the previous year. Numbers will be similar this year, with Poll Dorsets, Corridales, Suffolks, South Suffolks, Ile de France and Texels also on display. And while high-performing White Suffolk stud Yonga Downs won’t be competing this year, due to a clashing social event, Southdale White Suffolk stud from Brookton is set to show for the first time. Mr Addis said Woolorama’s British and Australasian Sheep competition was widely regarded as the “premier sheep show in WA”. A new breed was on show in the shed last year, with the UltraWhite making its Wagin Woolorama debut, with two studs — breed pioneers Hillcroft Farms from Popanyinning, and Kukerin stud Golden Hill — both entering two rams and two ewes. Texels also returned to the shed after a two-year hiatus. But it was an “outstanding” ewe from Cuballing-based Goldenover Suffolk stud that was named the best sheep on the day. Mr Addis said about 80 per cent of the sheep displayed in the shed had Australian Sheep Breeding Value data available, not only for the general public but also for other sheep breeders to look at. “For our breeders, the time of year means the sheep are in fantastic condition . . . so it really is the premier show in WA,” he said. “We are focused on prime lamb production . . . so their performance is best at this time of year.” This year’s judges include Ultrawhite Association president Joel Donnan, who will judge the Ultrawhite and White Suffolk breed competition, former South Suffolk breeder and exhibitor Grant Bingham in Poll Dorests and Corridales. Boyup Brook-based Annaghdowns studmaster Tom O’Neil will judge the Suffolks and Ile de France, while Kalgan White Suffolk studmaster Josh Addis will judge the Texels. Mr Addis said the program would run as-usual with some small changes, including the deletion of the ram and ewe over one year of age classes, which have been replaced with an April-drop class across the Poll Dorsets, White Suffolk and Suffolk competitions. “The main purpose was to get more sheep in the shed,” he said. “So we removed classes that weren’t so supported and at the end of the day, older sheep should be at home, not at Woolorama.” While the White Suffolk breed will be closely-watched at the Woolorama, official special commemorations for the breed will take place at the Perth Royal Show.