WA’s sheep heartland is a hive of activity ahead of the annual Wagin Woolorama, with more than 20,000 people expected to flock through the gates to celebrate this year’s theme “Remaining an Icon”. It’s a fitting motif for the State’s biggest sheep show, which is celebrating 52 years after first being held in 1972. Wagin Agricultural Society president Fiona Dawson said both Woolorama and the town’s giant ram, Bart, had put the Great Southern town on the map and were “icons of the community”. This year’s event will be held on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, at the Wagin Showground. Gates open at 9am and tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for concessions. CBH Group has again sponsored free entry for children. Each year, Woolorama celebrates the best of what regional WA has to offer — with prestigious livestock competitions, a large trade and consumer fair, free entertainment for all ages, fashion parades, and much more. Wagin local Darcey Ward, 29, has been named the event’s Rural Ambassador for 2025, taking the reins from last year’s ambassador Jack Stallard. A quick look at past statistics show just how loved Woolorama is, with more than 900 competition entrants submitting more than 2800 entries across all manner of competitions, from art to wool, each year. The Woolorama trade fair attracts about 350 exhibitors each year, and about 27 stewards and more than 50 judges are involved. For many patrons, the Merino, Poll Merino, British and Australasian sheep breeds, wool, cattle, goat and poultry judging is the highlight of their visit to Woolorama. Other activities involving livestock include the popular shearing competition, the premier of the 10 shows in the WA circuit, sheepdog trials from March 5 onwards, and dog agility demonstrations on March 7 and 8. Horses in action events will be held on March 8 and this year Wagin is lucky to have the 10th Light Horse Albany troop on the ground on Friday and Saturday, including a ‘have a go’ day on Friday. A new fibre hub will be set up to showcase the angora, alpaca and non-competition sheep on show. Other changes to the grounds include the relocation of the sideshow alley from gate five, to a grassed area near the Wine Baa. As always, there will be plenty on offer for children attending this year’s Woolorama including face painting, pony rides, an animal petting zoo, a magician and other free activities. Children can also take part in ‘Bart’s Highway’, an activity trail drawing inspiration from The Perth Royal Show’s Yellow Brick Road, as well as a Bart-themed colouring competition for children. Some of Wagin’s most treasured residents will have an exclusive and intimate look at the Woolorama art, craft, cookery and photography exhibitions, and a special afternoon tea on Thursday, March 6. Wagin Homecare plans to bring buses of its aged care service patrons the day before the main event kicks off as a way to keep those residents connected with the community but away from the hustle and bustle of Woolorama weekend. On Saturday night, the grounds will come alive for the hugely popular Wagin Woolorama Rodeo, where Rodeo Queen of WA Elyse Barry will make an appearance. The 1400-capacity event nearly always sells out, so get in quick if you want a ticket. For those partial to a tipple, Busselton-based Beyond Distilling has created a special gin called Rams Jam to celebrate the Wagin Woolorama and the town’s giant ram Bart celebrating his 40th birthday. This year’s Woolorama coincides with two important events on March 8 — the WA State Election and International Women’s Day. There will be no polling booth at this year’s Woolorama, so cast your vote before or after the event. Rural media stalwart Wendy Gould will open this year’s event, while Keep the Sheep campaigner Ben Sutherland will give an impassioned speech to open the Merino and Poll Merino competition on Friday, March 7. The Wagin Agricultural Society has also invited other WA agricultural societies to have a static display inside the Wool Pavilion at Woolorama for the first time. To find out more, visit woolorama.com.au Wagin Woolorama will be held on March 7 and 8. See you there!