The Newdegate Machinery Field Days Dyson Jones Fashion Parade attracted a big crowd over both days, with visitors eager to see WA’s best in the wool fashion industry. Fashion co-ordinator Michelle Garlick said she was pleased with how well the crowd supported the event and that she, along with the whole Newdegate committee, was committed to improving the parade every year. She said using a Perth-based modelling company to showcase wool wares over the past few years had improved the professionalism of the event. The response from audiences supported the committee’s decision to upscale this aspect of the event, Ms Garlick said. Vibe Events and Entertainment models not only impressed the crowd with their professional showcasing of garments, but also with a cabaret act and cancan display — adding a touch of class and flavour of Paris to the event. The parade drummed home wool’s importance in fashion, being a versatile textile used throughout many different designs. Regional boutiques used the opportunity to showcase their latest wool wear designs including the three Merchants stores: The Dust Merchant in Merredin, Seachange in Bremer Bay and the new store Moss in Denmark. Sand and Salt from Lake Grace and Marli and Me from Newdegate were also involved as well as the Williams Woolshed, which launched its new Toorallie Merino wool lounge range during the event. The range consists of a three-piece set of drawstring pants, sweater and 100 per cent Merino crew neck long sleeve T-shirt in men’s and women’s sizes. As proud supporters of the fashion parade, Swoolly by Scanlan designs were displayed throughout the event. The WA family run brand were keen to showcase their commitment to WA wool growers and their mission to promote sustainability, from designing for longevity to minimising waste. All Swoolly by Scanlan designs are made using 100 per cent Merino wool sourced from dedicated regions of WA’s rich wool-growing industry. Australian Wool Innovation was also involved in sourcing garments for the fashion parade from their design partners.