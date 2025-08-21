The world’s biggest agricultural drone, the DJI Agri T100, will make its WA debut at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days, showing off its advanced spraying technology. At 3.5m by 3.5m, the Agri T100 is the largest agricultural drone currently on the market and can cover a spraying area of 11m. Agritech director Judy Zhu said she was excited to debut the drone at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days to WA farmers after teasing the drones capabilities at the Bringing Dowerin Downtown Luncheon on July 25th. “It’s currently the biggest agricultural drone on the market and can carry up to 100 litres of liquid and 100kgs on the lifting system as well,” she said. “A couple of years ago when we first entered into this industry and started selling drones, a lot of people only saw the drones on farm on YouTube, never were they seen live in WA. “But currently we sell hundreds of drones and and receive good feedback.” Ms Zhu said the feedback from WA farmers utilising drones in their farm operations had been very useful, with many finding it a flexible option on wetter or harder to access paddock. “All of the feedback we’ve collected has been positive — the farmers that have started using it have been very happy,” she said. “None of our clients say they’re not happy with using the drone, it’s quite helpful especially during wet weather and when it can be hard to book a helicopter or a bumper spreader cannot get onto the farm. “Drones have become a really useful and very flexible option for them.” Ms Zhu said feedback on drone usage in farming operations included savings on costs and a lack of damage to crops. “If it’s compared with a spreader, there is no damage to the crops — and it’s saving on labour,” she said. “With the pressure created by the drone, it actually pumps all the chemicals into the ground better than either a helicopter or spreader.” The Agras T100 has a 100 litre spraying tank, a 150 litre spreading tank, a spraying flow rate of 40 litres per minute, and a spreading flow rate of 400kg per minute. Ms Zhu said the drone comes equipped with real-time LiDAR and has a nine-minute charge rate. “However, because it’s a very large drone, flying time is shorter than a small drone,” she said. The drone also built-in automatic obstacle avoidance which memorises obstacle locations, and automatic and manual field mapping modes. “Once the map is set up it doesn’t need to be set up again,” Ms Zhu said. “All they have to do is just top up the chemicals and press the button, and the drone will follow the mapping area and give a report at the end.” Under Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations the Agras T100 is currently classified as a medium remote pilot aircraft system, with a maximum take-off weight to not exceed 150kgs.