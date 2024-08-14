A team from Yandanooka have come out on top in the fourth annual Mingenew Young Farmers Challenge, winning by a nailbiting two seconds. The challenge, which began after sunset on August 9 during the Midwest Mingenew Expo, saw six teams racing for the first-place cash prize by trying to be the quickest in their field. Every year the challenges vary, and this year participants took on fencing, first aid, untangling and rolling up ratchet straps, running with a water container, and competing in a wool bag race. A group named The Yandi Mob came in first at eight minutes and 24 seconds. The team’s spokeswomen Kelly Soullier, a farmhand from Yandanooka, said she was happy with the performance. “I think we did pretty well, considering three of us all work together, and then we had a latecomer come in,” she said. “We scratched a team together.” Ms Soullier, her partner Phill Soullier, and Tanya Burges work together on the same property. The mates also enlisted the help of last-minute recruit Ronja Muttschellar, a German backpacker working as a farmhand. It appeared to be smooth sailing for all teams for the most part, but the wool bag race tripped many of the participants up, and put everyone’s co-ordination and teamwork to the test. Midwest Expo vice-president Billi Marshall said despite the initial problems caused by not having all equipment on hand, the night was a success. “We had a few hiccups, unfortunately. One of our counterparts that were travelling up from Perth bringing the young farmers’ trailer unfortunately broke down and couldn’t make it,” she said. “We had to drag together a few events at the last minute but I’m really happy with the crowd and the teams that turned out. They made a really good night of it. “It was good fun, and sometimes working off the the bat works in your favour.” Teams were penalised for safety breaches, which included anything from unsafe and sloppy work, to swearing. This ended up costing the Errugulla Plains team their chance at first place glory by two seconds, after the team were penalised for starting early and swearing. The Young Farmers Challenge was inspired by New Zealand’s Young Farmers Competition, which has been held since 1969.