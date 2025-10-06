They’re one WA’s most well known farming families and the Squiers have now etched themselves into the history books after winning the Perth Royal Show’s coveted Governor’s Cup an amazing 13 times. The Quairading-based family, trading as Shirlee Downs Squiers and Sons, took out the Show’s most prestigious award at a luncheon on Saturday, October 4 after achieving the highest overall points across the Show’s major livestock competitions. Each year since 1896, the Governor’s Cup has recognised the excellence and consistency of the livestock exhibits at the Perth Royal Show, including sheep, cattle, horses, goats and alpacas. The Squiers family has now won the award for 13 non-consecutive years after taking home the Cup for the first time in 2009, and are inching closer to the Padbury family — who won the Cup a 19 times between 1912 and 1939. This year’s Cup was presented by Chief Justice Peter Quinlan — the Lieutenant Governor of WA and the vice patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA, who labelled it a significant achievement for the family. There was a strong showing of Squiers family members at the luncheon, including family patriarch and matriarch Chris and Fay Squiers, who were joined by their sons Adrian and Sascha, and their respective wives Kylie and Kelsie. Also in attendance for the first time was Sascha and Kelsie’s 19-year-old daughter Zarah, who has been a familiar face in the Jim Horwood Sheep Pavilion since she was a child and has now returned home to the farm to continue her family’s farming legacy. The Squiers this year exhibited 67 sheep across the breeds of Poll Dorsets, White Suffolk and Prime SAMMS, from their two studs —Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling — in Quairading. The family took home a number of ribbons at this year’s Show, with their highest accolade the reserve in the Interbreed Competition with a Poll Dorset ewe judges described as “beautiful”. In a joint statement, the family said they were incredibly honoured to take home the Cup and labelled it a satisfying reward for 12 months of preparation and the challenge of competing in multiple livestock categories. “It’s also a privilege to showcase the quality of our animals and the hard work that goes into breeding them,” the family said. “This award recognises not just one exhibit, but years of dedication and care... we are proud to contribute to WA’s strong agricultural tradition.” Speaking to Countryman, Sascha said the family spent 12 months preparing for the show and were focused on building up both their sheep business and the next generation of Squiers family farmers. Zarah, 19, said it was a special moment to sit with her family at the luncheon and paid tribute to her family’s farming legacy. “My goal is to continue with what my parents and grandparents have created at our family farm,” she said. “Seeing more women coming into agriculture, its amazing.” The Squiers family exhibited at the show briefly in the 1970s and have returned every year since 1988, with after starting family farm at Quairading has been in operation since the 1950s. RASWA chief executive Robyn Sermon said the Governor’s Cup was the “pinnacle of achievement” at the Perth Royal Show. She said the overall objective was to encourage exhibitors to compete with the highest quality pedigree breeding and showing, that would recognise excellence and consistency across the entire range of animal exhibits. “The Governor’s Cup is more than a trophy, it is a symbol of dedication, expertise and generations of commitment to livestock breeding in WA,” she said. “Winning the Cup is recognition of not just one outstanding exhibit, but excellence across an entire program of breeding and husbandry.” Perth Royal Show Governor’s Cup 2025 (Finalists and Section Winners) Sheep Winner: Adrian, Kylie, Chris, Faye, Sascha and Kelsie Squiers, Shirlee Downs Squiers & Sons Runner Up: Stewart and Corrine Rintoul, Tilba-Tilba Cattle Winner: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock Runner Up: Eliza Buddfield, Tullibardine Angus Horses Winner: Tracy Edwards, Glamorvid Pony Stud Runner Up: Neryl Simmons, Aryline Australian Pony Stud Alpacas Winner: Brett Fallon, Goldleaf Alpacas Runner Up: Sophie Stacey, Banksia Park Dairy Goats Winner: Trevor and Shirley Blight, Dandalee Park Dairy Goats Runner Up: Sandy Karasek, Fireside