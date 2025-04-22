WA grain farmers looking to spread fertiliser slightly earlier this year are preparing for hip-pocket pain, with urea prices peaking at about $800 per tonne and likely to remain high amid a “volatile market”. The State’s main fertiliser importers are currently focused on getting product into port and into sheds as some farmers look to start applying urea a few weeks earlier than usual after recent rain. Rabobank’s latest fertiliser-focused RaboResearch report revealed prices were likely to remain high due to a global supply squeeze, with Australia’s lack of domestic production meaning it is particularly sensitive to global issues. Several key global suppliers were exporting lower volumes year-on-year, creating a “ripple effect” for Australian fertiliser importers. Report author, RaboResearch farm inputs and commodities analyst Paul Joules said the urea market was expected to remain volatile with major producers Europe, Iran, Egypt and China experiencing supply issues. “This creates a ripple effect for available volumes for Australian importers,” he said. Urea is currently the most widely traded fertiliser in the world, representing 46 per cent of total fertiliser imports for Australia in 2024. Mr Joules said RaboResearch anticipated the Australian dollar would remain relatively weak, meaning farmers would mostly likely continue to face a currency headwind throughout 2025. He also said domestic urea prices were expected to align closely with global levels, as it was anticipated Australian producers would base pricing on global benchmarks. CSBP sales strategy and reliability manager Ben Sudlow said importers were buying urea “week to week”, to mitigate price volatility at a time when farmers were looking to apply nitrogen earlier. Speaking on the business’ latest CSBP market update on YouTube, Mr Sudlow said CSBP had good availability of product to deliver into the market in May, June and July, with ships loading and en route to Australia. “We would like the price to be more affordable, but right now it is about getting ships here and on time,” he said. “The urea season looks like it is going to be earlier... after recent rain. We are in a privileged position where we have a lot of ships and we can look at our plans every day about where that demand is coming from.” But Esperance Port’s planned shutdown in late May and early June was expected to prevent some challenges for importers. “We are getting ships in ahead of that, and to get product into our sheds beforehand,” he said.