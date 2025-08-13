The Agora Livestock team are thrilled to launch its Sheep Bid & Offer Board, a new initiative designed to make livestock trading smarter, faster, and more transparent. The online platform is now live — giving agents, farmers, and buyers a dynamic space to list, bid, and negotiate in real time. It’s easy to use and offers an opportunity to sellers, agents, and farmers to list lines of sheep or lambs for sale. Buyers can place their bids and view live offers instantly — no more waiting, no more guesswork. Agora’s Sheep Bid & Offer Board key features Real-time bidding instantly to find out what buyers are offering and the opportunity to respond with your best price. Full transparency to allow participants the confidence to track bids and offers live before making a move. Trade desk approval to allow every bid and offer to be reviewed by Agora’s expert trade desk to ensure fairness and accuracy. Easy contact to allow a listing or to place a bid. To find out more on how to trade smarter, reach out to Agora head of markets Dean Hubbard at 0428 697 880. “Jump onto the platform now and explore the Sheep Bid & Offer Board — it’s the future of livestock trading — more visibility, better prices, and smoother deals,” he said. Outlook Pricing for trade sheep and lamb may experience price corrections over coming weeks. Breeding ewes interest to rise. Agora’s ‘Base+’ forward pricing contracts continue to offer timely risk management options for producers. WA Processor Prices Trade lambs: $9.30/kg — $10.20 cwt. Airfreight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $7/kg cwt. Indicative feeder lamb prices Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.40. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4. Merino lamb (36kg): $4. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.40. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or call Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace