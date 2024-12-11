The sheep market has well and truly kicked higher over the past week with buyers across the supply chain looking for stock. Store lambs, particularly with any weight on them, are in high demand. Trade lambs are also sought after. And lastly mutton is also easy to move. Last week’s Merino ewe sale in Katanning saw bidding from both breeders and butchers. On the east coast, good rains in NSW have seen an increase in demand for store stock. On the processor side, early January prices for crossbred lambs are $9 and mutton is $4.50. Hoggets in Victoria are bid $6.00/kg HSCW. Whilst goat markets have been actively quoted, we expect these to pick up as mutton prices firm. Cattle live export markets remain strong. Steers remain above $3.20/kg. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. WANTED — WA FEEDER LAMBS · XB store lambs: 30-40kg $2.80 · Merino lambs: min 28kg $2.30 · Merino lambs: min 35kg $2.80 · Merino lambs: min 40kg $3.00 · Shedder lambs: min 38kg $3.00 · Shorn XB lambs: min 38kg $3.00 For more in-depth market commentary, bids and offers call Rob Kelly 0483 929 988.