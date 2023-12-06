The heavy lamb shortage has continued to push the market higher in WA, with space immediately available at processors. As a result, prices for 18-28kg hot standard carcase weight (HSCW) lambs have jumped 40¢ in the past week, from $4.60 to around $5/kg. The jump in processor prices has flowed through to the store market, with a lot more traders in the market. The jump in prices has made feeding lambs marginally profitable — or at least worth the risk. Mutton continues to be a hard sell but east coast prices have lifted, as have our saleyard prices. If lamb continues to disappear at the same rate it has in the last month, processors may start to look at it again. As it stands today, however, the margins for lambs are still better. On the east coast, prices have remained firm. Forward contracts for January lambs remain at $6 in NSW. Mutton prices on the east coast are unchanged at $1.40-$1.80/kg HSCW. Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) from the Agora Livestock Markets app: ● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80, saleyards: $5/kg (up 20¢), east coast $5.60 (up 20¢) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80 (up 20¢), saleyards: $4.80/kg (up 20¢), east coast $5.40 (unchanged) ● Mutton: WA $1.50 (unchanged), east coast $1.60/kg (unchanged) National goat prices remain unchanged. Direct consignment goat prices from the Agora Livestock Markets app: ● Liveweight: East coast $1/kg (unchanged) ● HSCW: WA $1.70 (unchanged), east coast $2.20 (unchanged) Rain has lifted demand on the east coast and as a result, we have seen the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator move higher. In WA, the market is unchanged. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels: ● Live export steers $2.60 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot local breed steers ~$2.70 ● Feedlot local breed heifers ~$2.30 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.