WA’s market has been relatively stable for the past week. Quoted prices are relatively unchanged and the main item that is hard to move remains 30-40kg Merino whether lambs. There are multiple quality lines on offer at $1/kg live weight. On paper, these prices work into the east coast but don’t leave enough margin for store traders at the other end to wear the risk. Store lambs above 36kg minimum weights can still find local buyers in WA with prices around $1.40/kg on-farm. Heavy lambs and heavy mutton also remain relatively easy to shift. East coast prices jumped again last week before easing slightly to start this week. Mutton is now over $3/kg hot standard carcase weight, hoggets are above $4/kg HSCW and trade crossbred lambs are well above $7/kg. Cattle live export markets have remained stable for the last week with steers bid at $2.70/kg and bulls $2.60/kg. On the east coast, cow prices have eased 10-20¢ whilst other markets appear to be relatively unchanged. Cows are $4.40kg HSCW and bulls $4.60/kg HSCW. For more info on how you can support farmers search KeepTheSheep on your social networks or online. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.